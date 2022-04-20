Pump prices continue retreat, but experts warn motorists to prepare for bumpy ride

A steady downward march in pump prices could stall or even tick back up, gas experts warned this week.

Across the state, fuel prices dropped 4.5 cents in a week, according to a GasBuddy report Monday.

Danville is averaging about $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. Since reaching records well north of $4 in early March, the price per gallon has been falling since. The initial Russian invasion of Ukraine rattled markets and sent the per barrel price of crude oil soaring. Since gas prices are based on that benchmark, Americans experienced pains at the pump forcing more money from their wallets.

Since March, crude oil prices have dropped, easing some of those pains. However, in the last week, the price has nudged back over $100 a barrel, fueling worries of a resurgence of higher gas prices.

“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said in a release. "However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues."

The recent price slide renewed what was a sluggish demand for gas, an unusual trend for this time of the year as more people tend to venture out on the roadways.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

Even with the drop, state gas prices are about $1.22 higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports. On Monday, the national average was $4.08 per gallon, which is about $1.21 more than a year ago.

"A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia," DeHaan explained. "This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented."

If oil prices hover around $100 per barrel, they will likely cause downward pressure at the pump, AAA reported.

"The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride," DeHaan said.