DANVILLE | RACK ROOM SHOES

Rack Room Shoes adds second store in Danville with new Coleman Marketplace location

Rack Room Shoes

Shoes are on display at a Rack Room Shoes store in Coleman Marketplace, the second location for the national chain.

 Rack Room Shoes, contributed photo

Common Marketplace continues to add retailers, including Rack Room Shoes, a national family footwear company.

The new store brings a product selection of nationally recognized shoe brands for men, women and children.

“We’re very excited to open the doors to this beautiful new store while continuing to serve the Danville area,” said Rack Room Shoes regional manager Gary Lewis. ”For years, we’ve enjoyed meeting customers when they visit us at Danville Mall and are proud to offer this second, convenient location.”

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Rack Room Shoes has emphasized its athletic offering in the new Danville location through the company’s Athletic Shop. This shop-in-shop concept offers an in-store and online experience around its athletic product while closely linking with brand partners.

Rack Room Shoes is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

