Reduced inventory for new cars, higher prices for used ones a wild ride for Danville dealers

During good times, used car dealer Barry Wingfield would get about 50% of his inventory from auctions held less than two hours away.

But with a dearth of available used cars, that figure has plunged to about 1% as Wingfield must now search online for inventory from as far away as the West Coast.

The number of used cars on his Riverside Drive lot at Barry's Auto Sales has dropped from about 20-25 to about 10-15 and prices for his vehicles have increased by about $2,000 to $3,000 each, he said during an interview in his dealership office Friday morning.

"It's been something else," Wingfield said.

The rise in prices for used vehicles has led to an increase in valuations for personal property — including personally owned vehicles — by the city for taxation. As a result, city officials are offering help for residents by raising the tax relief rate for personal property tax bills from 35% to 65% for 2022.

The shortage of vehicles for sale on both new and used car lots is nationwide and has been a problem for more than a year.

A global shortage of microchips used to make an array of products, including cars, has caused a disaster for the automobile industry.

According to Consumer Reports, almost every manufacturer has faced production delays and temporary shutdowns while they wait for the chips needed to finish building cars on the assembly line. Some automakers have suspended certain car features in order to continue manufacturing vehicles, according to the article.

"There's a difficulty in getting parts for the manufacturers," said Daniel Epps, sales manager at Robert Woodall Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac on Riverside Drive. "It's difficult to get your hands on anything."

For example, some dealers have had to sell cars without options such as heated seats or other features, offering to retroactively install them for customers after the parts for the amenities become available, Epps said.

Driving more problems

The automobile and auto-parts shortages have led to a plethora of problems for everyone, including customers, area car sellers said. Lack of parts has caused delays in car repairs and, moreover, dealers have experienced delays finding rental cars for customers waiting for their vehicles to be fixed.

"We have customers waiting for days for rental cars while their cars are in the shop," said Robbie Woodall, owner of Robert Woodall Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac and other dealerships in Danville.

Before the pandemic and inflation, rental cars made up about 16% to 18% of what auto manufacturers made. Now that figure is down to the single digits at around 6% to 8%, Woodall said.

As for vehicles at Woodall's lots that also include Robert Woodall Nissan and Robert Woodall Hyundai, inventory has fallen by more than 75%, Woodall said.

Normally, Woodall Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac would have from 115-150 vehicles on the lots. Now there are about 35-40 new and used vehicles there, Epps said.

"That's a drastic cut," Epps said.

'Tougher on everybody'

As for how the car shortage is affecting sales associates, "it makes it tougher on everybody in general," he said.

Some sales associates are commission only, while others are paid by the hour, Epps said. None have been laid off due to the car shortage, Epps said.

Customers are snatching up cars as soon as they're on the lot, if not before. Last month, Woodall had 23 Hyundais on his lot and sold 21. Now there are just two left, he said Thursday afternoon.

"We're selling cars on a daily basis," he said.

Some of Woodall's vehicles are sold before they reach the lot because customers are ordering them ahead of time.

"About 50% of the cars that come in are already sold," Woodall said. "Before inflation, about 5% were pre-sold."

In addition, the nationwide shortage has prompted buyers to travel farther to find the vehicles they want.

"We've had people from several states away [because] we had cars that their localities didn't have," Woodall said.

Also, fewer people are trading in used cars for new ones, opting to sell their vehicles themselves, said Vic Edwards, sales manager at Apple Ford on Riverside Drive.

Dealers from other areas also are searching out of their regions for inventory, Edwards said.

Dealers from as far away as Florida and California have called Apple Ford looking for in-demand vehicles, for which they've been willing to pay up to $20,000 above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, Edwards said.

In turn, Apple Ford has been seeking vehicles from other dealers, as well, he said. In a normal year, the Riverside Drive lot would have 100-120 automobiles. But now it's down to about 20 — and that's not even the lowest Edwards has seen.

"At one time, we were down to six," Edwards said.

As for sales associates, Ford has lost a few due to attrition, such as health problems or newly hired ones who quit, he said. Apple has three sales associates, but would normally have six, he said.

Race for inventory

As for used car sellers, the race to seek out inventory is brutal.

"You can't find enough used cars around here," Wingfield said. "We kind of have to look all over the country for used cars now."

Competition is fierce in Danville, he added.

"It's too many of us [used-car dealers] here, too much competition," Wingfield said.

Whereas before the pandemic and inflation, Wingfield would get out of bed at 3 or 4 a.m. to head down to an auction Greensboro or Statesville, North Carolina, he now spends more time online seeking out inventory in the Midwest and West, and on the West Coast.

The pickings for cars is slim.

"The amount of good cars out there is low," he said. "The amount of junk out there is high. The good ones are extremely overpriced."

Shipping costs for cars from hundreds or thousands of miles away are much higher — ranging from about $1,200 for those from the Midwest and about $1,500 to $2,000 from the West Coast, he said. Locally, it may cost about $75, he said.

But there is one bright spot for Wingfield — just logging on to his computer in his office instead of having to get up in the wee hours of the morning while most people are sound asleep.

"It has made it a little easier," he said. "You adapt."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.