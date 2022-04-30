 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION

Register & Bee wins press awards, including three first-place finishes

The Danville Register & Bee captured five honors — including three first-place finishes — from the Virginia Press Association’s awards for 2021.

The press group announced winners over a three-day span this week.

Veteran staff writer John Crane placed first for his feature writing portfolio that included a profile on a Ringgold woman needing a double-lung transplant, a story on a Danville woman living with lingering impacts of COVID-19 and a report on an outpouring of love from the community after co-pastors of a Danville church lost their home to a house fire.

“Excellent entry,” a judge wrote of Crane’s winning entry. “I enjoyed your storytelling and your attention to detail in each article. In particular, I liked reading about what items were saved from the house fire. Nice work!”

Former staff writer Parker Cotton also wowed contest judges with his first-place win for educational writing. Cotton’s package included examining how COVID-19 vaccination clinics provided hands-on experience for nursing students, a profile on Danville’s new superintendent and coverage of a Pittsylvania County School Board meeting where teachers pleaded with officials to revert to remote learning with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“Nice mixture of articles, with a lot of voices in the stories,” a judge wrote, who in particular enjoyed the piece on the student nurses. “That’s a COVID-19 story I hadn’t seen before.”

Cotton left the Register & Bee in March 2021 for an opportunity at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, where he recently was promoted to sports editor.

Register & Bee designers — Sarah Bryant and editor Charles Wilborn — impressed judges with out-of-the-box thinking for front page creations. The entries included the day following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Danville and the Dan River Region preparing for what — at the time — was expected to be a mammoth ice storm.

“These three pages show an admirable willingness to take different design approaches, but all anchored by a very traditional nameplate,” a judge said of the three winning pages. “A robust mix of headline fonts, but they work well together.”

In addition to his first-place education stories, Cotton also snagged a second-place finish for breaking news writing for a report on a man who alerted an Axton family to a house fire and helped to save two dogs.

Crane won third-place in breaking news for his story on an employee being arrested in a shooting at American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance on Riverside Drive.

Parker Cotton

Cotton
John Crane

Crane
