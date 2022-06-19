River District Association accredited as Main Street program

The River District Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach. Danville is one of 863 nationally accredited Main Street programs.

On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The River District Association’s performance is annually evaluated by Virginia Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

In 2021-22, the Danville group had a significant impact on entrepreneur activity, well as business retention and design in the River District. RDA’s Dream Launch Pitch Competition awarded more than $160,000 in start-up or expansion funds to businesses locating in the River District. More than $40,000 in façade grants were awarded to 10 businesses and $45,000 in grants up to $5,000 were given to 10 existing businesses to expand or “boost” their business with the Get Boosted grant program.

RDA was additionally recognized by the National Main Street Center as one of eight downtowns nationally to be a Great American Main Street Award semifinalist.

“We are thrilled to once again receive the status of Accredited Main Street through both the state and national organization” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association. “I am incredibly proud of all our board and staff has been able to accomplish, and grateful for our partnership with the city of Danville and funding though Danville Regional Foundation that supports our continued work and success in revitalizing Downtown Danville."

To find out more about the River District Association, visit www.riverdistrictassociation.com.