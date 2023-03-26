On March 23, the River District Association awarded Dream Launch certificates of completion to 74 participants.

To earn a certificate and graduate, participants must attend all six Dream Launch Bootcamp classes.

To date, 465 individuals have participated in all or some of the Dream Launch Bootcamp classes, and 208 have completed the entire series of classes.

The RDA Dream Launch Bootcamp is for anyone who wishes to learn more about opening, owning and operating a business in the Dan River Region. The Bootcamp also is open to current businesses that would like to expand as well as those that would like to audit the courses to prepare for potentially opening a business in the future.

There is no cost to participate in the Bootcamp.

"Our overall goal with the Dream Launch Bootcamp program is to provide knowledge,” Will Mackaman, River District Association programs and services manager, said. “Although business ownership does not require an advanced degree, it does require good knowledge. We are so thankful to everyone for committing their time to learn and we are also so grateful to each of our volunteer instructors. It was an awesome year."

A portion of participants who earned their certificate will pitch their business idea in the RDA IGNITE Business Pitch Competition (formerly the RDA Dream Launch Pitch Competition) for awards and incentives totaling $50,000.

Additionally, RDA Dream Launch Bootcamp participants who wish to open a business outside of the district are eligible to compete in the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Rev-Up Pitch. Rev-up will have $75,000 available in awards and incentives.

Registration for the 2024 Dream Launch Bootcamp Cohort will open in the fall.

Funding for the RDA Dream Launch Boot Camp, IGNITE Business Pitch and Rev-Up Danville Pittsylvania Pitch is made possible by the city of Danville Economic Development office, Pittsylvania County, Danville Regional Foundation and The Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem.