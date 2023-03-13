The River District Association Board of Directors announces Monday that Diana L. Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, will take on the new title of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The change in title will more accurately reflect her role leading and growing the downtown revitalization organization.

Since being hired by the RDA board in 2017, Schwartz has focused on creating high-performing programs such as the RDA Dream Launch Bootcamp and resulting pitch opportunities, securing outside grant funding through initiatives like the national award-winning 2018 Vote Your Main Street campaign to assist in property preservation and development on North Union Street and is a recognized leader regionally, building collaborative relationships with organizations and individuals across the Dan River Region.

The success that Schwartz and the RDA board have experienced driving the change and growth of the organizational initiatives over the past five years has opened opportunities to access additional resources; especially notable is the additional talent Schwartz has attracted to the RDA team.

With this organizational growth, tripling the annual budget and growing a team from one staff person to five, Schwartz’s role has shifted from creating and managing new programs and services for the downtown stakeholder and business community, to a greater emphasis on growing local leaders, enhancing strategic local, regional and statewide relationships, and finding appropriate opportunities for RDA to serve as an even greater resource for economic and community development for the region.