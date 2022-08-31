River District Association hosts second Start-Up Slam

The River District Association will host another Start-Up Slam session this month.

Modeled after a poetry slam, it is a community-oriented event where people share a meal, share creative business ideas, make new friends and network.

The second Start-Up Slam is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the River District Event Center located at 136 S. Ridge St.

Anyone in the community is invited to attend, but a reservation is required. The event is limited to 100 people.

For $10 per person — cash only at the door — participants can join other members of the community to have a simple meal and share ideas

Anyone age 5 and up can share their business idea. Children under 5 can attend at no cost but will not get to vote for their favorite idea.

Up to 15 participants at the event are welcome to share their ideas with the crowd — there's a 3-minute limit — and attendees will be able to vote on their favorite at the end of the evening. The top vote-getter takes home all the cash collected at the door.

Business plans are not required.

The guidelines for those who wish to share their idea include:

ideas must be new business ideas (not yet established);

those who wish to share their idea will put their name in at the door;

up to 15 names will be drawn randomly to present (if more than 15 people put their name in, not all may be able to present); and

each presenter has 3 minutes to share one idea.

“We want to make sure we have the tools in place to ‘grow our own’ business owners from inside our community” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, “and giving people an incentive to spend time thinking of — and sharing — good ideas will help people latch on to something that could one day turn into a very successful business. But the underlying purpose of the event is to connect community and give people real resources to see first-hand that they can create change in their lives right here in Danville”.

To reserve a seat, call the River District Association office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.