River District Association publishes gift guide to promote local shopping

The River District Association has been selected for the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 and celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country while reminding residents to shop local this holiday season.

In preparation, the 2022 Annual River District Holiday Gift Guide can be found in local businesses and will be in the Sunday edition of the Danville Register & Bee. It provides a directory of River District retail businesses, ideas for where to get gift cards and inspiration for holiday shopping needs. The guide lists information about retail and restaurant locations in the River District and gift items available from local merchants.

The guide also provides information about River District Dollars, a community-based e-gift card just launched by RDA and accepted at 30 River District businesses. Through a recent buy one get one campaign funded by RDA, Danville enthusiasts purchased more than $20,000 in gift cards, to be used at River District businesses only.

"We are thrilled by the response to River District Dollars, and to once again be able to remind the community to shop small and support local with the downtown shopping guide that highlights the many businesses in the River District that offer unique gifts and personalized shopping experiences" said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association. "We know everything can't be found locally, inevitably almost everyone will make some purchases online or from big box stores. It makes it especially important to remember to buy local when you can, even gift cards keep more money in the community."

Additionally, the guide contains information about holiday events and directions on how to vote for a favorite holiday storefront in the River District Merchant Window Decorating Contest. Again this year, in addition to many River District businesses decorating their own windows, some businesses have adopted vacant storefronts to decorate. The adopted storefronts are located along Main Street and North Union Street. The Merchant Window Decorating Contest voting begins Friday and runs, through Dec. 2. The winners will be recognized at the annual Christmas on the Plaza event to be held at JTI Fountain from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Danville residents and visitors can vote for their favorite window by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2022RDAWindows (link will be live on Saturday).

“And last but not least,” said communications and events manager Kirsten Aherron, “We are so excited to let families and children know that Santa has put a mailbox downtown! We will give him any letters we have on Dec. 3 when he visits Danville for Christmas on the Plaza, and we will of course continue to send him any letters that come in, right up until Christmas.”

The mailbox is located in front of Moss Mountain outfitters at 326 Main St., Suite 102.

This year is the 13th annual Small Business Saturday, marking more than a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined.

To learn more about the association, visit www.riverdistrictassociation.com.