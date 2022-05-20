River District Association's Start-Up Slam promotes business ideas with a cash reward

The River District Association has announced the start of a new quarterly program, Start-Up Slam, adding to a slate of programming to support both new and existing businesses.

The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 28 at The Lazy Bee (616 N. Main Street) in the North Main business district to bring together members of the community who want to share and exchange new business ideas — products or services — and be rewarded on the spot.

Anyone in the community is invited to attend (a reservation is required with a limit of 100 people). For $10 per person (cash only at the door), attendees can join other members of the community to share a simple meal and ideas

Up to 15 participants at the event are welcome to share their ideas with the crowd — there's a 3-minute limit — and attendees will be able to vote on their favorite at the end of the evening.

The top vote-getter takes home all the cash collected at the door with no strings attached. A business plan is not required.

“We want to make sure we have the tools in place to 'grow our own' business owners from inside our community” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, “and giving people an incentive to spend time thinking of — and sharing — good ideas will help people latch on to something that could one day turn into a very successful business. But the purpose of the event is to connect community and give people real resources to see firsthand that they can create change in their lives right here in Danville."

The program is funded by a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development. To reserve a seat, call the River District Association office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.