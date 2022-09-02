Sovah Health announces new doctor

Sovah Health announced recently that Dr. Austen Lipham has joined Sovah Physician Practices and is providing primary care for Sovah Family Medicine-Residency Clinic.

“We are excited to welcome Austen to our team of providers at Sovah Physician Practices,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “Her training and educational background combined with a passion for her patients will help us to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Lipham received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Harrogate, Tennessee) and completed her Family Medicine Residency at Sovah Health-Danville. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association. Lipham is originally from California where she served as a Peace Corps volunteer. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her dogs, chickens, and husband.

At Sovah Family Medicine-Residency Clinic, Lipham is specializing in hypertension, annual, school and sports physicals, diabetes, preventive health, immunizations and vaccines, chronic and acute illnesses, and minor conditions and injuries.

The practice is located at 109 Bridge St. Suite 201 in Danville.