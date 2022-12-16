Sovah Health-Danville announces BEE Award winner

Espranza McCullough, a security officer with Sovah Health-Danville was honored recently with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.

The award is a way to say thank-you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a "BEE-yond exceptional experience."

During her time with Sovah, McCullough has made a tremendous impact on patients and the organization. She was nominated for the award by a patient’s family member that stated McCullough was patient and kind with everyone in the emergency department waiting room.

They stated McCullough greeted them with a smile and a kind, compassionate voice. Throughout her shifts, McCullough is known for walking around the emergency department's waiting area to check on patients and their family members who are waiting to be seen. The nominator recognized this and stated, “Espranza was awesome with being observant and so proactive.”

The BEE Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families. Along with the DAISY Award that recognizes nursing staff, the BEE Award recognizes non-nursing staff members who provide exceptional teamwork. BEE Award honorees demonstrate the petal principles and portray excellence through expertise and compassionate care.

The petal principles include showing passion in the care they provide every day, establishing a connection with patients and their support system, teamwork, always creating the best experience, demonstrates a love for their job and shows respect. Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in his/her department and will receive a certificate of achievement, a plaque, pin to wear on their badge and refreshments to share with colleagues.

“The kindness and compassion that Espranza shows our patients truly makes a positive impact in their lives,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “We are so thankful to have her on our team and creating a positive working environment. It was an honor and much deserved to present her with the BEE Award for employee excellence.”

To nominate a Sovah Health employee for the BEE Award, visit SovahHealth.com/the-bee-award.