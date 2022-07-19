Sovah Health-Danville announces first BEE award winner

Eddie Snead, a psychiatric tech, of Sovah Health-Danville was honored Tuesday with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.

The BEE Award is a way to say thank you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience.

Snead has worked at Sovah Health for 20 years in differing areas across the hospital and has continuously grown in his career over the years.

He was nominated five times for this award by his peers who credit him for providing excellent care to his patients.

“Eddie is always going above and beyond for his team and our patients. He helps wherever and whenever he is needed. He is always available, never complains, and is a true asset to our team.”

At one point in his career, Snead was caring for a patient who came in with very worn and distressed shoes. This patient was being discharged and Snead brought the patient a pair of his shoes so that they could leave the facility having the necessities. This isn’t the first or last time Snead has gone above and beyond for his patients, and he always helps people from the heart and for the right reasons.

The BEE Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families. Along with the DAISY Award that recognizes nursing staff, the BEE Award recognizes non-nursing staff members that provide exceptional teamwork.

BEE Award honorees demonstrate the petal principles and portray excellence through expertise and compassionate care.

The petal principles include showing passion in the care they provide every day, establishing a connection with patients and their support system, teamwork, always creating the best experience, demonstrates a love for their job and shows respect. Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in his/her department and will receive a certificate of achievement, a plaque, pin to wear on their badge, and refreshments to share with colleagues.

“Eddie has worked in our hospital caring for our community for many years,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “He has been a huge asset to our team and goes above and beyond for each patient he encounters. He has led the way for employee excellence and creates a positive work environment for his peers. It was an honor and very much deserved to present him with our first BEE Award.”

To nominate a Sovah Health employee for the BEE Award, visit SovahHealth.com/the-bee-award.