Sovah Health-Danville Receives chest pain center accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Sovah Health-Danville for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

Sovah Health-Danville was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI in October based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes. In addition, they have formal agreements with other facilities that regularly refer heart attack patients to their facility for primary PCI.

“Sovah Health-Danville has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Dan River Region with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Sovah Health-Danville with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.

“Earning Chest Pain Center with PCI accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our clinical team, our community partners and the ACC, who have been working collaboratively to ensure

Sovah Health-Danville is also ACC Accredited for Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI and Heart Failure.