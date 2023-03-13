Sovah Health has gotten rid of its chief operating officers in Danville and Martinsville and eliminated those positions.

The COO in Martinsville who lost his job had just started in the position last week.

Sovah Health Market President Steve Heatherly and Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas announced the changes in a memo to employees Friday.

“After a thoughtful review, the decision has been made to eliminate the chief operating officer positions at both campuses and distribute the COO responsibilities across members of the existing administrative team,” Heatherly, who is also CEO at Sovah Health-Danville, and Thomas wrote in the email. “We understand these changes are a significant shift from how we historically structured our leadership team, but better reflect the current realities of our market.”

The email cited current market conditions as reasons for getting rid of the positions.

“Like other hospitals and systems nationwide, we continue to be faced with inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a significant shift in demand for healthcare services,” Heatherly and Thomas wrote. “In this challenging climate, every healthcare system must explore new, and sometimes difficult, ways to manage expenses in this challenging environment.”

Sovah spokesperson Corey Santoriello said positions were also cut at other health care facilities under LifePoint Health, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company that owns the hospitals in Danville and Martinsville.

Sovah Health-Danville’s COO was John Kent.

Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist who is part of the Sovah Health-Danville staff, said he was disappointed and discouraged by the decision.

“I’m just concerned with what’s going to happen now,” said Miller, a Danville city councilman who also serves as vice mayor.

Kent was “very well respected, very well trusted by the community, the physicians,” Miller said. He coordinated efforts on behalf of Sovah Health-Danville with the state health department to set up the COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the city two years ago, Miller said.

He was also handling the renovations planned for Sovah Health-Danville’s emergency department, Miller said.

The chief operating officer’s job duties include managing and the day-to-day operations of departments within the hospital.

“Who’s going to do all of this?” Miller said of Kent’s absence. “What concerns us is who’s going to take over these responsibilities and do it as well?”

Also, the new COO at Martinsville just started March 6, he pointed out.

Miller had just been in a meeting with Kent Friday morning just before the announcement of the changes, he said.

Martinsville’s COO losing his job after only a week in the position was “unfortunate,” Santoriello said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” he said.

Sovah Health remains “focused on enhancing quality, building a strong culture of safety and being a great community partner,” Santoriello said.

“We want to thank John Kent for his dedication and service to Danville over the past few years and wish both John and Kevin, who sadly joined us only this week, all the best moving forward,” Heatherly and Thomas wrote.