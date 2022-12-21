Sovah Health taps new leader for Danville hospital

Steve Heatherly will step into the role of leading Sovah Health-Danville as CEO starting Jan. 16, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Heatherly also will oversee operations of the Martinsville campus by serving as market president for Sovah Health.

This comes after current CEO and Market President Alan Larson announced retirement plans earlier this year. Larson has been in the position since 2015.

Heatherly — with 25 years of experience in health care leadership — most recently served as chief operating officer at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, North Carolina, according to a news release from the hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Sovah Health,” Jamie Carter, president of Lifepoint Health’s Eastern Division said in a news release. "His passion for quality care, operational expertise and strong track record for organizational growth and community engagement will be a tremendous benefit to Sovah Health as a whole."

During in time at Pardee UNC Health Care, he recruited providers and physicians while initiating investments in imaging and other technologies to expand services, the release stated.

Before that position, he was CEO of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital, two Duke LifePoint hospitals in western North Carolina.

“We are confident that Steve, in collaboration with our Martinsville leadership, is the right candidate to lead Danville and Sovah Health into the future” Julie Brown, board chair for Sovah Health, said in a statement.

Brown pointed to Heatherly's reputation as a strong health care executive.

Heatherly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in financial management from the University of North Carolina-Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, according to the relase.

Also, he is a certified Medical Practice Executive and a Certified Patient Safety Officer.

“I am excited to join the Sovah Health team and be part of its legacy of providing high quality care and service for the Danville, Martinsville and surrounding communities,” Heatherly wrote in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside our teams to ensure that those we serve continue to have access to the highest quality healthcare services close to home.”