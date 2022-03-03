Sovah Health welcomes new thoracic and vascular surgeon

Sovah Health announced that Dr. Miguel Aguinaga has joined its medical staff and will be seeing patients at Sovah Surgical Specialists located at 109 Bridge St. in Danville.

Aguinaga specializes in thoracic and vascular surgery and is a board-certified thoracic surgeon.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Aguinaga to the Danville and Pittsylvania County community,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health–Danville. “Dr. Aguinaga will be bringing an added specialty and expertise that our community has not had for some time, and we are excited for his growth here in Danville.”

Aguinaga received his Doctor of Medicine degreee from the University of Madrid School of Medicine in Madrid, Spain, completed his residency at The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and completed his fellowship at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.

As a thoracic and vascular surgeon, Aguinaga specializes in minimally invasive thoracic surgery, video assisted pulmonary resections, navigation bronchoscopy, open vascular procedures and endovascular surgery, video assisted mediastinal lymphadenectomy and endovascular aortic aneurysm repair. He is a fellow of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

Sovah Health is a regional health care delivery system serving the south-central Virginia and north central North Carolina region. It is comprised of two hospital campuses, one in Danville (formerly known as Danville Regional Medical Center) and the other in Martinsville (formerly known as Memorial Hospital of Martinsville & Henry County). The Danville campus employs approximately 1,300 people and with 175 physicians are on the medical staff. The Martinsville campus has more than 120 physicians on the medical staff and employs more than 850 people.