Sovah welcomes new cardiology nurse practitioner

Sovah Health announced Carol Talbott has joined Sovah Heart & Vascular as a nurse practitioner effective July 1.

She specializes in cardiovascular services including rounding on cardiac patients with attending cardiologists, coordination of follow-up for cardiac patients, evaluation and assessment of cardiac patients in the emergency room, assisting with care plan for cardiac patients and patient education.

“Carol has been an asset at Sovah Health for many years working in the OR and we are thrilled to have her serve in a nurse practitioner role taking care of our patients and community,” said Alan Larson, chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville. “Her knowledge in cardiovascular health will help us continue to take our cardiology program to the next level.”

Talbott received her Master of Science degree in nursing–family nurse practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Talbott will be seeing patients in the hospital under the direction of the attending cardiologist.

