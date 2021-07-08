 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steel building supports go up for $5.2 million facility in Chatham
0 Comments
top story
J&J Truck Sales

Steel building supports go up for $5.2 million facility in Chatham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Building

The first steel building frames were lifted in place recently for J&J Truck Sales' new facility in Chatham.

 Provided

Steel building supports have been hoisted in place as construction moves into high gear for a $5.2 million new facility in Chatham for J&J Truck Sales.

The project — announced by Gov. Ralph Northam in March — will consolidate several of J&J Truck Sales servicing operations into one location and create 27 new jobs in the process.

“We are still very early in the project, but we are very excited to get to this phase,” Dan Holley, J&J’s project lead, said in a statement. “You can clearly see the size of the new facility at this point."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The company spent most of June grading the properly on U.S. 29, a news release reported.

The new space for the dealer of reconditioned used trucks and construction equipment will house 14 100-foot bays for servicing. Some will be used for overhauling vehicle and others will focus on specific specializations, such as a machine shop, parts and lubrication products, the release stated.

“Our new production facility will allow J&J Truck Sales to continue to grow its sales, provide a faster turnaround of inventory, and allow for greater efficiency between our work teams,” David Hubbard, J&J Truck Sales general manager, said in the statement. “It is not unusual to sell trucks the same day we acquire them, so we must provide high quality maintenance with the fastest turnaround possible to meet customer expectations.”

Over the years, the dealership has grown from a small effort in 1994 to now employing more than 50 people. J&J Truck Sales provides sales and service to customers throughout the country.

Virginia competed with South Carolina for the project.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert