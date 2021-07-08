Steel building supports go up for $5.2 million facility in Chatham

Steel building supports have been hoisted in place as construction moves into high gear for a $5.2 million new facility in Chatham for J&J Truck Sales.

The project — announced by Gov. Ralph Northam in March — will consolidate several of J&J Truck Sales servicing operations into one location and create 27 new jobs in the process.

“We are still very early in the project, but we are very excited to get to this phase,” Dan Holley, J&J’s project lead, said in a statement. “You can clearly see the size of the new facility at this point."

The company spent most of June grading the properly on U.S. 29, a news release reported.

The new space for the dealer of reconditioned used trucks and construction equipment will house 14 100-foot bays for servicing. Some will be used for overhauling vehicle and others will focus on specific specializations, such as a machine shop, parts and lubrication products, the release stated.