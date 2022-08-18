Study: Danville lacks housing supply

Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet demand generated by nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the Dan River Region through next year, according to a housing demand study.

The city's housing supply is low due to lack of new-home construction over the last several years, said Ken Danter, founder and president of The Danter Company, which conducted a housing analysis of Danville.

"We've not had a lot of construction," Danter said. "In some cases, we've had zero construction in the housing industry."

Danter gave a presentation on housing demand in Danville during the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Thursday.

More than 200 community and regional leaders, including real estate agent and developers, attended the event. The summit focused on housing topics in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, and Patrick, Henry, Halifax and Franklin counties.

About 3,900 new jobs are expected to come to the Danville market through 2023, including 1,300 anticipated for the Caesars Virginia casino, Danter pointed out. Another 2,600 will come from more than a half-dozen other economic development projects, he said.

That will drive up housing demand, with 1,059 new housing units needed to meet that — including 921 apartments and 138 single-family homes, Danter said.

"The question is, 'Can we house the people?'" he said. "How are we going to do that?"

In addition, 1,366 units are needed — 760 apartments and 606 single-family homes — to satisfy pent-up demand, he said.

Those figures add up to 2,425 homes that must be built to meet housing needs due to both job-driven and pent-up demand, Danter said.

"We have pent-up demand — demand that is in the market today — of almost 1,400 homes," he said. "So we're looking at 2,400 homes that are currently either in immediate need for new job hires or for people who already reside in Danville."

During the housing analysis, The Danter Company compared Danville to 10 peer cities, reviewed demographic and economic trends and conducted a field survey of the existing housing market.

The study looked at population, income, homeownership, single- and multi-family building permits and other factors.

"Danville is just about equal with all of those markets — with the exception of building permits," Danter said.

Over the last 10 years, Danville has built an average of just 10 single-family units per year, compared to an average of 89 for the other cities, based on building permits, Danter said.

"Just on that basis alone, that's 900 homes that didn't get built in this market," he said.

However, Danville fared better with multi-family units, with construction of high-end apartments in the River District, he said.

"The units have been absorbed with little or no vacancies in the area," Danter said, adding they've demonstrated that Danville can have good rents.

The median annual income in Danville is $37,872, compared to $40,136 in the peer cities. Average income was $56,886 in the city and $63,064 in the other cities, according to Danter.

The number of households aged 25-64 earning more than $70,000 is 12% higher in Danville than the other cities, Danter said, adding that income could afford a $300,000 home.

As for households with incomes over $35,000 which would support a $750 rent, Danville has 14% more than the peer cities.

"And, remember, we didn't build any units during that time," he said, referring to the past decade.

Danville has a deficit of more than 600 single-family homes, when taking into account ranges of income and the housing prices they would support, Danter said.

"Those are homes that have not been built, that did not get built over the last 20 years," he said. "Those are homes that exist in the peer cities. They do not exist here."

The city has a deficit of 760 apartments, he added.

"Those are apartments that never got built," Danter said.

When apartments are built in a city every single year, prices go up annually, he said.

"When you add continuous product through all this time, you get a progression of rents," he said, adding that people can move through the price continuum.

With declining housing stocks, resales of existing homes over $250,000 have gone up annually over the last 11 years — from 151 in 2010 to 375 in 2021, he said.

"Those are transactions of homes over $250,000 in a market that doesn't have a lot of homes over $250,000 because we haven't built anything that gets into those categories," Danter said.

Every single price category has doubled in home resales over the last 10 years, Danter said.

During an interview after Danter's presentation, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said the purpose of the summit is to let the housing industry know there are opportunities for development.

"We need to continue to encourage housing development at every price range," Bobe said. "It [the study] helps provide data for prospective developers to justify additional development within our market."

Christen Hammock, a real estate agent with Wilkins & Co., said the presentation illustrated issues faced in the real estate industry in Danville.

"It validates all of the concerns we already had as far as the need for housing," Hammock said. "I hope developers pick up on this and see this as an opportunity for building here."