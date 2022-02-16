Summer youth job experience program to expand in Dan River Region

A youth summer work experience and employment program offered in the city is expanding.

Danville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to contribute nearly $300,000 to grow the program for in-school and out-of-school youth and young adults from ages 14 to 24.

The work-based learning program, Danville ExperienceWorks, will provide opportunities to 302 participants. A total of 52 took part in last summer’s pilot internship program.

"I'm ecstatic about what's going to happen for our young people," Mayor Alonzo Jones told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.

When the city had a youth council years ago, a need for a summer youth jobs program was brought up by a member, Jones said.

"We heard our young people and we're doing what they've asked us to do," he said.

Of the 302 participants, 105 will receive a paid internship up to 280 hours. The remaining participants will attend various career awareness and exposure activities to include a mock interview day and work readiness boot camps.

The program is a collaborative effort by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Danville Public Schools, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Project Imagine, the city’s human resources department and the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.

“Each member of the collaborative team brings an important skill set, passion, and bank of resources to the youth career experience,” Julie Brown, director of advanced learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, said in a prepared statement.

The Institute is leading the effort and managing the program.

Brown told the Register & Bee on Wednesday that the program is being continued and expanded due to its success last year.

The city's investment of $293,356 in the program will be taken from American Rescue Plan money it received. Community nonprofit partners and regional funders will contribute another $228,448.

Paid participants will receive up to $3,080 for up to eight weeks of work, with pay depending on the duration of work, Brown said Wednesday. Stipends will equate to $11 an hour, the current minimum wage.

ExperienceWorks is open to students in 15 school divisions, including those in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Brown said. Danville has its own ExperienceWorks program.

Tuesday night, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute about $75,000 to the county's program.

The county's program includes Pittsylvania County Schools, the Institute and Pittsylvania County Community Action to enable 16-18-year-olds to engage with businesses. It will offer opportunities for up to 30 students.

To apply or for more information, students should contact their school counselor or log in to their Major Clarity account.

Employers who are interested in hosting an intern should contact Dana Wilson at 434-766-6653 or dana.wilson@ialr.org.

This year's program in Danville will start the second week in June.

Last year, the city partnered with area nonprofits on the summer youth jobs program to provide job training for up to 50 people ages 16 to 24, with 27 participating.

Goals of the program are to connect employers to a diverse training pool and prepare students with transferable, in-demand skills and provide an opportunity to earn industry certifications.

Danville City Public Schools is contributing staff and facilities for the program, including a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp.

The West Piedmont Workforce Development Board will seek and recommend participants for the program.

The program includes on-the-job training, debriefing and workshops and a celebration when the program wraps up near the end of July.

Worked-based-learning and career coaches will provide one-on-one coaching.

Coaches will visit the worksites and document the progress of participants and identify their needs including food insecurity, housing challenges and behavioral concerns.

