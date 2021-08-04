Survey bites into impact of COVID-19 on Southern Virginia restaurants

A new survey is biting into the impact COVID-19 has had on restaurants across Southside Virginia.
Eateries are encouraged to answer online questions posed by the SoVa Task Force, an organization formed last year to help share resources and information in an effort to benefit businesses across Southside.
“We recognize the restaurant industry has faced — and continues to face — tremendous challenges because of the pandemic,” Corrie Bobe, director of economic development for the city of Danville, said in a news release. “Restaurant owners and operators were forced to close their dining rooms, reduce their hours, or close entirely. Today, they continue to face a number of challenges.”
The 18-question survey asks basic questions about how restaurants coped with closures and fallout from the pandemic. It also asks businesses to detail challenges currently faced.
The responses will remain anonymous, the news release said.
“We need to know what the restaurants are doing differently and how we can best assist with the resources we have available,” Bobe said. Restaurants in Danville can expect to get a postcard from the Danville Office of Economic Development with information about the survey.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, encourages all restaurants to take part.
“We have an outstanding group of partners focused on the short- and long-term success of our business community,” Ehrhardt said in the release. “The more we understand about the unique challenges facing our restaurants, the more we can do to leverage existing resources and create new opportunities as we continue to move through economic recovery.”
The survey isn’t limited to establishments in just Danville and Pittsylvania County. Restaurants in Martinsville and the counties of Halifax, Henry and Patrick are welcome to answer the online questions, Linda Green, president of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, said.
“This survey is a continuation of the task force’s efforts and will provide valuable insight into the state of the restaurant industry so that we can bring solutions to bear to support businesses,” she said.
The survey will be open through Sept. 3 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DXTT9DW.