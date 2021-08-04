Survey bites into impact of COVID-19 on Southern Virginia restaurants

A new survey is biting into the impact COVID-19 has had on restaurants across Southside Virginia.

Eateries are encouraged to answer online questions posed by the SoVa Task Force, an organization formed last year to help share resources and information in an effort to benefit businesses across Southside.

“We recognize the restaurant industry has faced — and continues to face — tremendous challenges because of the pandemic,” Corrie Bobe, director of economic development for the city of Danville, said in a news release. “Restaurant owners and operators were forced to close their dining rooms, reduce their hours, or close entirely. Today, they continue to face a number of challenges.”

The 18-question survey asks basic questions about how restaurants coped with closures and fallout from the pandemic. It also asks businesses to detail challenges currently faced.

The responses will remain anonymous, the news release said.

“We need to know what the restaurants are doing differently and how we can best assist with the resources we have available,” Bobe said. Restaurants in Danville can expect to get a postcard from the Danville Office of Economic Development with information about the survey.