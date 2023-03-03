The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, an organization focused on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, will host two events in The Big Sort series.

The third event of the series will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gretna Elementary School, located at 302 Franklin Boulevard in Gretna.

The free event is the latest in a series that started on Dec. 5 in Danville and will continue around the area.

The Big Sort is a table-top exercise in which participants evaluate regional and national trends for their local impact, certainty and community readiness. Trends cover society, technology, economy, education and politics and participants prioritize the trends to inform the work of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business, and government for the change that comes from anticipated growth.

The Big Sort follows up on a November presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan who encouraged attendees to think like futurists and leverage momentum to create the best future for the region.

There is no charge for The Big Sort and dinner will be provided. Participation for each session is limited to 80 and on-line registration is required at DPChamber.org

A fourth event is planned for 5 p.m. March 13 at Bonner Middle School, located at 300 Apollo Ave. in Danville.