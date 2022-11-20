Three companies awarded $20K at Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition

The Launch Place received 92 applications for its 10th annual Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition from various start-up companies ranging form femtech to AI assisted gene therapy.

The top 10 competitors took the stage and presented their innovative business ideas at the NC Biotechnology Center on Thursday.

The winner of this year’s competition, FemTech Insights, who was awarded a $10,000 cash prize. FemHealth Insights is a comprehensive data source for the women's health innovation market, known as femtech. They empower business leaders, investors and innovators to strategically navigate the women’s health industry by providing accurate, nuanced market research and customized consulting services.

FemHealth Insights is the evolution of FemTech Focus into the leading research platform for the industry. As the field's leading experts with deep industry insights and global relationships, they license their proprietary databases, sell reports, and engage in customized market research projects with corporations and enterprises.

The second place and a $5,000 cash award went to NTP Technologies. NTP Technologies is on a mission to reduce and eliminate synthetic nitrogen based fertilizers. Their salt free, 100% organic nitrate fertilizer replaces the equivalent of four-times synthetic fertilizer due to its purity and uptake values. Nitrates are produced onsite, using our nitrate generator, and on demand using air and renewable energy as inputs.

Also, The Launch Place partnered with xElle Ventures to bring an additional cash award to one of the Big Launch Challenge pitching companies. This award went to a female led company pitching at the competition. Pearlita Foods was awarded the xElle Ventures $5,000 cash award. Pearlita Foods is on a quest to meet the demand for the sea’s finest delicacies plant-based and cell-based technologies. They are innovating at the frontiers of future food sources to harvest high-value proteins like oysters and other mollusks. xElle Ventures is a collective made up entirely of women. Their mission is to discover and fund the most promising women business leaders and mentor them as they create successful companies while building a thriving female founder-investor ecosystem.

Competition winners will also receive access to several resources provided by The Launch Place, including training, networking, and mentorship. The Launch Place, located in the River District of Danville and at the First Flight Venture Center in the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, provides new and early stage business support services and pre-seed and seed investments to start-up companies.

Over the past 10 years of hosting this competition, The Launch Place has awarded $174,000 to 16 companies. The Launch Place strives to foster an environment for new and serial entrepreneurs in which they can raise capital and have access to support services they need to take their products and/or solutions into the marketplace.