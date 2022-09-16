Todd Yeatts joins Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research announced this week Todd M. Yeatts as executive vice president of manufacturing advancement, effective Oct. 3.

Yeatts most recently served as senior manager for government operations for The Boeing Company in Arlington and brings decades of experience in government and public affairs, strategic communications and economic development.

He will lead the Institute's manufacturing advancement division and will report directly to Institute President Telly D. Tucker.

“I am delighted to welcome Todd to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and know that he will bring a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership,” Tucker said. “As we continue to serve as a regional catalyst for economic transformation, Todd’s unique background will help advance Southern Virginia’s role as a leading hub of advanced manufacturing. Maintaining strategic relationships with government, industry, education and technology stakeholders will help provide critical support and awareness, especially as we grow our training programs to serve not only our regional workforce but national and defense industrial base needs as well.”

In addition to overseeing the manufacturing advancement training programs of the Institute, Yeatts will also oversee the operation and strategic direction of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement, which is expected to open this year.

While at Boeing, Yeatts conducted program advocacy and awareness campaigns, managed congressional site visits, provided legislative testimony and served as the primary contact for elected and appointed government officials. Prior to that role, Yeatts served Boeing as the regional communication manager for Boeing Integrated Defense Systems in St. Louis, Missouri, following a 19-month assignment in Iraq as director of strategic communications for a team based in Baghdad. He is a retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to his military service, he has worked in state government as the director of communications for the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. Yeatts also has served as military aide-de-camp for Virginia Gov. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell and has received appointments from Govs. Terry McAuliffe, Ralph Northam and Glenn Youngkin to the Governor’s Aerospace Advisory Council.

Yeatts’ local government experience includes serving as the assistant city manager for Danville, where he initially served as the director of legislative and public affairs. Prior to that, he was the legislative liaison to the Virginia General Assembly for the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.