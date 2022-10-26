Townes Funeral Home names new manager

David L. Fuquay, of Townes Funeral Home, announced recently that Laten Ford has been named the new manager of Townes Funeral Home in Danville.

Townes has a long history of serving the greater Danville community, and neighboring Pittsylvania and Caswell, North Carolina, counties. The funeral firm was founded by F.W. Townes Sr., in 1892. Fuquay joined the firm in 1969 and later bought all interests in the funeral business. His wife, Joyce, joined her husband serving families in 2005.

“I am humbled and honored to be considered and named manager of such a distinguished firm,” said Ford. “I have always wanted to be in a helping profession and funeral service and Townes has afforded me the opportunity to do just that, serve others in a time when they have questions and need answers.”

The present building, built in 1966, in the historical district of Danville on West Main Street, houses the Williamsburg architectural building known as Townes Funeral Home. The Fuquays have added advancements to services, such as late model funeral vehicles, limos and hearses. The funeral chapel will seat more than 200 people.

At age 70, Fuquay plans to turn over the day-to-day operations to Ford, but will still be available to care for families that request his services. The Townes staff will remain the same with Rick Adams, Barrett Wiles, Keith Motley, Jerry Hunt, Jim Fuquay, Joe Northern, David Potts, Michael Nemec, Wayne Yeaman, Ernest Bray and Bill Mitchell and others led by Ford.

Ford, a Danville native, is a 2014 graduate of Westover Christian Academy and a 2017 graduate from the funeral service education department of Fayetteville Community College in North Carolina. He earned an AAS degree in funeral service education and earned a funeral service License in both North Carolina and Virginia.