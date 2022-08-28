Tradesman Trucking breaks ground in Gretna, already looking to expand

Even before a trucking company starts construction on a new facility in Gretna, it's already looking to expand.

On Saturday, company leaders and Pittsylvania County dignitaries celebrated the official groundbreaking for Tradesman Trucking's 22,500-square-foot building that is expected to bring $4.5 million in investment and create 30 new jobs in the Gretna Industrial Park as its first industrial tenant.

And because there's a demand for warehouse space and other processing services, the company is in talks to purchase nearby land for another 25,000-square-foot facility.

Tradesman Trucking was founded in 2012 as a shuttle transit trucking company that helped Yankee Candle move product and goods between facilities in Blairs and Forest, a news release reported. Since then, the company has grown to include freight services for major snack food retailers, print media and retailers of household goods.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Tradesman Trucking is investing to make Gretna their company headquarters, creating many great jobs in the process,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said at Saturday's ceremony. “The company’s leadership are legitimately excited to join the community, improve the area and make the town of Gretna and the entire county a better place."

The two-phase project — with the purchase of additional land — will represent a total investment of $6.5 million. The plan is for land work to start in September and the building should begin construction in early spring. The facility is expected to be up and running by August 2023.

“Our primary goal in this relocation to Gretna is to enter as a member, serve as a neighbor and co-labor to build and grow this community that we have already become so fond of,” James Garner, managing partner of Tradesman Trucking, said Saturday. “When you choose a location for business, you are also choosing a community, and as such we believe that the community we are located in should both be supported by us and support us."

Garner believes the people of Gretna will be "excellent neighbors"

Tradesman also has added local freight concentrating in the recycling markets for cardboard and plastics. With that growing need, the employee-owned company branched into Tradesman XDR, with concentrations on processing wood for biomass, crushing concrete and asphalt as aggregate replacement, and waste tires as alternatives to aggregate in select civil and sanitary applications, according to the release.

As far as the new Gretna facility, it will serve the needs of Tradesman Trucking as a traditional terminal and cross-dock facility while also being a recycling yard operation for Tradesman XDR. The office space will be new headquarters for both businesses.

While the company is using the state's Enterprise Zone program, it is not receiving local discretionary incentives, according to the county.

“I am very excited that an innovative, expanding company like Tradesman Trucking has chosen to establish an operation right here in Pittsylvania County,” Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton said. “It is always exciting when businesses decide that Pittsylvania County is a place where they want to invest, put down roots and create jobs."

Gretna Mayor Keith Motley said he's excited for Tradesman to move in as the first tenant of the industrial park.

"We're looking forward to them joining our business community and we hope this is the start of further development," Motley said.