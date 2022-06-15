Tyson Foods names manager of new Danville area plant

Tyson Foods has named Nancy Frank plant manager of its new, fully cooked chicken facility in Cane Creek Centre that is expected to begin operations in the summer of 2023.

Frank brings more 10 ten years of plant leadership experience at Tyson Foods, serving teams at three facilities in Pennsylvania and Maine.

When she began her career, Frank intended to only work a summer between college semesters at Victor F. Weaver, Inc., which later became part of Holly Farms. However, after recognizing the growth opportunities available, she finished her degree while working as a production supervisor for Tyson, which acquired Holly Farms in 1989.

“I was working an hourly position on night shift to pay for college while raising my son,” said Frank. “Along the way, I’ve had opportunities to broaden my knowledge and scope, preparing me for my current role.”

Before leading facility operations, Frank worked across the company in food safety, industrial engineering and continuous improvement. She practices intent-based leadership, which demonstrates the importance of ensuring that team members have a clear understanding of priorities, roles, safety issues and changes to production schedules and routines. She is a graduate of Millersville University and a Pennsylvania native.

"We're thrilled to have Nancy lead our Danville team and manage this state-of-the-art facility," said David Bray, group president of poultry for Tyson Foods. "She is deeply committed to our We Care safety initiative, which has a foundation of caring for our people and our surrounding communities. She is well positioned to build a long-lasting partnership with our neighbors in Danville-Pittsylvania County."

The Danville facility is expected to create nearly 400 jobs. Construction on the 325,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility is underway and expected to be completed by next spring. In addition, the company has committed to purchasing 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years.

“Tyson chose to invest in me and my future, just as they’re investing in the people of Danville,” said Frank. “I’m thrilled to partner with the local community to share Tyson’s values of supporting our team members and engaging the community as we build a new team and facility from the ground up.”

Learn more online at tysonfoods.com/careers.