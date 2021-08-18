United Steelworkers members stop by Dan River Region to promote infrastructure investment

PROVIDENCE, N.C. — National and local United Steelworkers members and officials held an event calling for stronger federal investment in infrastructure.
Union members and their allies rallied for improvements to the nation’s deteriorating bridges, roads and other infrastructure at the USW’s Local 831L location off Shady Grove Road in Providence in Caswell County.
The local USW office represents more than 1,900 employees at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Danville. The facility, which makes commercial truck and aviation tires, draws workers from across Southside Virginia and from over the border in North Carolina.
Pete Morton, USW 831 president, said of the stop by USW officials, “It’s exciting to have them come here.”
“Investment in our nation’s infrastructure by using goods made in the United States, like our tires, will help retain and create jobs just like the ones we work every day,” Morton told attendees. “We need well-maintained roads, airports and ports to support our members’ jobs.”
Citing President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill that passed the U.S. Senate with a bipartisan vote on Aug. 10, union officials lamented the nation’s crumbling structures.
“This system is failing,” said Roxanne Brown, USW International vice president, told dozens of attendees at the event held in the USW 831L parking lot.
The rally was part of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based union’s “We Supply America Bus Tour” in six states. Speakers emphasized the jobs and community benefits that result from strong investment in infrastructure.
“We need to do better,” Brown said. “We need to do more.”
Brown went on to give every day examples of infrastructure in our lives — from the transmission lines that allow movement of electricity to the roads we travel on, and even schools children attend, which she referred to as “social infrastructure.”
“You used your home Wi-Fi and broadband connection, that’s infrastructure,” she said. “If you turned on your lights, you pulled power from the electric grid, that’s infrastructure. When you took a shower or made coffee, you are using our water infrastructure. And if you work at Goodyear or Nestle, or Huntington Ingalls, you need roads, waterways and ports to bring the raw materials to your facilities in order to make the tires, food products and ships that you all produce at your facilities.”
Fred Redmond, USW vice president, said 6 billion gallons of drinking water are lost in the U.S. due to leaking pipes every day.
“That is enough lost water to provide clean water to over 85% of the world,” Redmond said. Also, “the roads that we drive on are in dire shape, and it is estimated that nationally that Americans lose about $1,000 in wasted time and gas from the back log of road maintenance.
China spends more than three times more on its infrastructure than the U.S., he added. Also, “China already has built enough high-speed rail to go form here to Las Vegas six times over.”
The U.S. was recently ranked 13th globally in infrastructure quality, down from 5th in 2002, Redmond said.
As for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, it will likely be in the House for a while.
The legislation would be the largest infusion of federal spending for infrastructure projects in more than a decade, according to the New York Times.