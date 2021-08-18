United Steelworkers members stop by Dan River Region to promote infrastructure investment

The rally was part of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based union’s “We Supply America Bus Tour” in six states. Speakers emphasized the jobs and community benefits that result from strong investment in infrastructure.

“We need to do better,” Brown said. “We need to do more.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown went on to give every day examples of infrastructure in our lives — from the transmission lines that allow movement of electricity to the roads we travel on, and even schools children attend, which she referred to as “social infrastructure.”

“You used your home Wi-Fi and broadband connection, that’s infrastructure,” she said. “If you turned on your lights, you pulled power from the electric grid, that’s infrastructure. When you took a shower or made coffee, you are using our water infrastructure. And if you work at Goodyear or Nestle, or Huntington Ingalls, you need roads, waterways and ports to bring the raw materials to your facilities in order to make the tires, food products and ships that you all produce at your facilities.”

Fred Redmond, USW vice president, said 6 billion gallons of drinking water are lost in the U.S. due to leaking pipes every day.