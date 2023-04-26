Danville's temporary casino will open May 15 after the Virginia Lottery Board approved Caesar’s Virginia application, the company announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve received an incredible outpouring of support and cooperation to get us to this day, especially from the Danville community and the surrounding areas,” Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia, said in a release. “The opening of the Danville Casino is a monumental step forward for us, and we are excited to begin welcoming guests on May 15.”

Construction continues to progress next door on the permanent resort, Caesars Virginia, which is slated to open in late 2024.

The Danville Casino is a 40,000 square-foot temporary facility that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting at 10 a.m. May 15, pending successful completion of test dates with the Virginia Lottery, the release stated.

“The Virginia Lottery Board takes very seriously its statutory role overseeing casino gambling in the commonwealth,” said Virginia Lottery Board Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid. “All Virginians, whether or not they use these facilities, need to be aware that they are operated and regulated responsibly.”

This marks the third casino approved in Virginia, after Bristol and Portsmouth.

“For months, the Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and legal team have conducted background investigations and examined every detail of this application,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “Those investigations include not just Caesar’s Virginia, but all the vendors and employees as well.”

The floor of the temporary casino will cover about 40,000 square feet and include at least 700 slots and 25 table games. The company is looking to hire about 450 workers for the facility.

The permanent Caesars Virginia casino, currently under construction, is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue to the city after it is up and running.

Whiting-Turner is the contractor building the Danville casino resort. The firm also has constructed the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

Plans include a destination resort casino with a 500-room hotel.

The $650 million casino project will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs is expected be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs at the facility.

This story will be updated.

