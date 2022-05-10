Virginia's gas prices within cents of reaching another record as nation surpasses all-time high

Rising 17 cents in just a week, Virginia is once again nearing record territory for a gallon of gas as the nation topped its all-time high Tuesday.

The statewide average was $4.22 on Monday, just 3 cents shy of the record set March 11, driven then by jitters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported Monday.

By Tuesday, the national average of $4.36 a gallon broke the previous March record of $4.35, GasBuddy announced. And the increases could continue down the road heading into Memorial Day, a traditional kick off for the summer vacation season.

Virginia drivers are now paying $1.46 more per gallon than a year ago. The increase is blamed on the stubbornly high price of crude oil trading at close to $110 a barrel. AAA reports the crude oil prices are likely to keep wavering this week. In turn, that could push the price at the pump even higher.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson said. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”

In Danville, AAA estimated the average cost for a gallon of gas was about $4.08 on Tuesday.

“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said in a Tuesday statement.

“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet," he said.

Diesel costs have already surpassed records, according to Gas Buddy, leading to worries for an incoming price hike in other goods.

"While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods," De Haan said.

In just a week's time, the price of diesel climbed more than 22 cents to stand at $5.51 per gallon.

"Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium," De Haan explained.

GasBuddy also puts the blame on climbing oil prices, but pointed to the European Union's desire to sanction Russian oil as another problem.

"In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season," said De Haan, said.