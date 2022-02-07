Wanted: Patients for DCC dental hygiene students

Danville Community College dental hygiene students are searching for patients for the spring semester.

“Each semester, our students provide free dental exams and cleanings to patients in our dental lab,” said Robin Mitchell, dental hygiene site coordinator for DCC. “We are currently experiencing a shortage of patients and we are looking for volunteers who would like to participate and receive these complementary services.”

DCC is equipped with a state-of-the-art dental lab that looks and functions much like a dentist’s office. Located on the corner of South Main Street and Kemper Road in Foundation Hall on the DCC campus, the dental lab allows dental hygiene students to practice their skills in a hands-on setting. Completion of care for new patients usually consists of between three and six appointments.

Upon graduation, students are prepared to work as licensed oral health professionals who clean teeth, examine patients for signs of oral diseases, and provide other preventative dental care. Patients will also receive education on ways to improve and maintain good oral health.

“All of our patients are screened for health conditions before appointments are made, so that we can ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Mitchell said. “Individuals who are interested in participating should give us a call to get scheduled.”

For more information, or to receive free dental exams and cleanings, call 434-797-8424 and leave contact information.