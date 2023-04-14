As more people cast an eye toward hitting the road for a spring or summer vacation, gasoline prices — while lower compared to a year ago — are rising, yet again.

On Wednesday, the average for a gallon of gas was $3.44 in Virginia, representing a hike of 19 cents in a month, according to auto club AAA. However, a year ago costs were nearing $4 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, blames the jump on rising demand with warming temperatures, but also a 20% hike in the price of oil in just a month.

That increase comes as OPEC made a surprise move last week to slice oil production, a situation that could stifle supplies.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps,” De Haan explained in a news release.

AAA concurs with GasBuddy’s assessment.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a release.

Factoring in what Dean called “robust” gas demand, those issues will fuel the price increase.

Simply put, a short supply and high demand aren’t what motorists want to see when it comes time for a fill-up.

Locally, Danville drivers were paying about $3.29 per gallon on Wednesday. It was 10 cents higher over in Pittsylvania County, according to AAA.

Perhaps the one bright spot comes with falling diesel prices, down 1.6 cents in a week to average at about at $4.15 per gallon. The price of diesel factors into costs associated with goods trucked across the country.

“For diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months,” De Haan said.