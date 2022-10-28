Bubba's Ice Cream, a Danville institution for lovers of frozen treats since 1959, is moving from its original location on North Main Street after it closes for the season.

The dessert destination at 2626 North Main St. will be open for the last time this weekend before starting back up March 1 at 2455 Franklin Turnpike next to Rubens Too restaurant.

Owner John Arnone, who bought the business from the family of founder Clarence "Bubba" Barker in 2016, said property owner Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center wants to tear town the Bubba's building and turn the location into a parking lot.

Also, Arnone said he has been searching for an updated building for his business.

"I've been looking for a new location the last several years," Arnone said Friday morning. "The current facility is old, outdated and inefficient for our needs. We definitely needed to upgrade."

Customers at Bubba's on Friday afternoon reminisced about the regular ice cream stops they have made at the North Main location over the past several decades.

Seventy-three-year Buddy Sigmon grew up less than a mile from Bubba's and had been frequenting the business since he was in elementary school.

"It's going to be missed," he said of the current location that has "great people, great food."

Sigmon, a Danville resident, remembers when Barker opened the establishment.

For 65-year-old Blairs resident Starlet Lemon, it was the place to go when she was in high school in the early 1970s.

"You always came to Bubba's as a teenager," Lemon said, holding a strawberry ice cream cone in one hand and a banana split in a cup in the other for her husband. "It was the thing to do."

Before buying Bubba's nearly seven years ago, Arnone was new to the area and had been looking for a business to invest in. Bubba's had fallen on hard times and was closed at the time, Arnone said.

"Roman Eagle had bought the property and the business," he said. "They felt it [Bubba's] was salvageable. I bought the business from Roman Eagle."

Roman Eagle, however, kept the lot where Bubba's is located.

Arnone felt the business had potential.

Bubba's is loved for its soft-serve ice cream, banana split in a cup topped with homemade pecans in maple syrup, and strawberry sundae and hot-fudge sundae. Arnone has also offered Italian ice at the business since 2019.

It also serves hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches.

There may be a few added items when Bubba's opens at its new location next year, and Arnone wants to open more locations a few years down the road. The Franklin Turnpike facility will be in a former car wash, include more than twice as much space and have a drive-thru, he said.

Arnone hopes to franchise Bubba's in the next three to five years, starting up more facilities in Danville and other localities within a few hours' drive, he said.

Javita Thomas, who lives near Bubba's, has been a regular there for about 30-40 years. She didn't seem saddened by the upcoming move, but the North Main location has been more convenient for her.

"It is what it is, but I like it better here," said Thomas, 45. "I will still go to 41 [to the Franklin Turnpike location] because my mother lives there."

Charles Bigelow drove up from near Greensboro, North Carolina, to Bubba's with his two children. Whenever he ventures to Danville, he always stops by Bubba's, he said.

"I can't come to Danville without coming to Bubba's," he said.

Grabbing a strawberry-banana milkshake for himself and cups of ice cream for his 7-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and 5-year-old son, Charles, Bigelow said, "It's just a staple where you can get good food and ice cream."

Bigelow, 58, has been coming to Bubba's for the last 48 years since he was a kid growing up in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

"I hate to see them close this location because I have so many memories," Bigelow said.

Sigmon was also wistful about the location's closure.

"Every time you drive by here, you'll say, 'That's where Bubba's used to be,'" Sigmon said.

But faithful customers will just head over to Franklin Turnpike to continue savoring Bubba's singular ice cream. Bigelow will keep on bringing his children to the establishment after it moves.

"We have to continue the tradition, and they'll bring their kids to Bubba's," Bigelow said.