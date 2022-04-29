Watch now: Danville to continue aggressively marketing itself to industries after casino opens

Since a casino came to Shelbyville, Indiana, several years ago, tax revenues from the gambling facility have been used for economic development projects.

"We were able to put in some additional road and some wastewater to attract quite a few industries to the area," said Brian Asher, executive director of the Shelby County Development Corporation in Indiana. "It has been nothing but beneficial to have a casino in our area. It is the No. 1 tourist attraction in our state."

Shelbyville, a city of about 20,000 located in Shelby County just outside of Indianapolis, is home to a Caesars Entertainment-owned and -operated casino and horse-betting facility, Harrah's Indy. The city started with the horse track about 15 years ago and a casino followed shortly afterward, Asher said during an interview Thursday.

Danville, which expects its Caesars Virginia casino to open next year at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield, has no plans to rest on its laurels after numerous economic development announcements the past four years and the upcoming casino resort.

"The city of Danville will continue to be aggressive in its economic development efforts in order to grow the population of the community, increase local wealth and expand the local tax base," said Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe.

The casino is expected to generate about $38 million in annual tax revenue for the city, according to estimates.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

On Monday, Caesars Entertainment announced that Baltimore, Maryland-based Whiting-Turner would be the contractor for construction of the resort.

More investments

Just like the casino in Shelbyville, Danville's resort will boost the local economy and provide another source of revenue to better enable the city to invest in projects to attract industries, Bobe said.

"In the short-term, the construction of this resort will help support our local retailers, restaurants and hotels," Bobe said.

Since the project was announced, interest from housing and hospitality developers has increased to meet anticipated demand, Bobe said.

"The city is working diligently to ensure the appropriate resources are put into place to ease and expedite the process for developers," she said.

In addition, the city's economic development office added a tourism division to boost marketing efforts to encourage visitors to Danville to stay longer and explore the region's sites, Bobe pointed out.

Danville's marketing efforts to industries will not be affected by the fact that a casino is coming to the city, said City Manager Ken Larking.

"We plan to continue to aggressively market ourselves to a variety of industries," Larking said. "It's important to have a good mix of jobs and opportunities available for the citizens of our area."

Anne Moore-Sparks, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, said, "The chamber looks forward to working with Caesars as its investment in our region will lead to the creation of new jobs, provide additional tourism opportunities and revenue and support local businesses large and small."

Asher said the casino, with its nearly 1,000 jobs, has helped bring more workers to Shelbyville and Shelby County. Also, the casino resort's conference center and dining options help give visiting clients a good impression.

"We're able to take clients to a decent steakhouse," Asher said, adding that having the tourist attraction puts Shelbyville and the surrounding area on the map.

Shelby County has about 45,000 people, a population similar to that of the city of Danville.

Since the a casino came to Shelbyville, a biofuels plant that converts corn into ethanol and a food company that makes protein veggie burgers have come to the region, Asher said. The area also has multiple automotive industries, he added.

Population on rise

Asher cannot say that a casino played a role in attracting those industries, but the region is seeing an increase in population due to an improving economy, he said.

"Our population is starting to grow," he said. "It's been pretty stagnant the past 20 years."

As for the Dan River Region's 3,500-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill, Larking said he doesn't see a casino resort having any effect on officials' efforts to attract a major manufacturer there.

"We are heavily marketing the mega site and we will continue to heavily market the mega site," Larking said.

But having a casino resort in Danville will improve the quality of life for the region, providing conference space, events and a music venue, as well as providing new revenue for improving neighborhoods, education, and enhancing tourism in the city, Larking added.

"That all is going to help make Danville an attractive place for business and future industries to decide to make Danville their home," he said.

There is momentum in the Southern Virginia region and officials want to ensure existing local businesses are able to benefit from that growth, as well, Bobe said.

Recently, Danville and Pittsylvania County partnered with Clayco, the contractor for the upcoming $300 million Tyson Foods facility, the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Black BRAND Dan River Region to hold an event to promote supplier and contractor opportunities with the project, Bobe pointed out.

A procurement fair co-sponsored by the economic development office and Black BRAND was held Tuesday. Small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses met with government and private-sector buyers of supplies and resources.

Caesars Virginia participated in that fair.

