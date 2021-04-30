WATCH NOW: DCC team wins national machining competition in reality show style 'Clash of Trades'

A trio of Danville Community College students crafted a highly precise and shiny metal fabrication to become national champions in a reality show for the skilled trades industries.

Koby Carter, Trent Oswald and Chase Smith are part of the team that ultimately beat out more than 100 other competitors on the "Clash of Trades" show that premiered April 20 on YouTube.

Project MFG created the reality-style show as a way to not only change the perception of skilled trades but to highlight some of the high-tech work happening in the U.S. manufacturing industry. The project — a partnership of industry leaders, education officials and even members of the U.S. Department of Defense — is on a mission to alter the mindset of manufacturing and lure more young people in the profession.

In March, the DCC students competed in a two-day challenge with a film crew recording every detail on the Danville campus. The local trio — along with three other teams from across the country — made it to the national stage, virtually in the COVID-19 era. The challenged mirrored real-world skills in advanced manufacturing.