WATCH NOW: DCC team wins national machining competition in reality show style 'Clash of Trades'

A trio of Danville Community College students crafted a highly precise and shiny metal fabrication to become national champions in a reality show for the skilled trades industries.
Koby Carter, Trent Oswald and Chase Smith are part of the team that ultimately beat out more than 100 other competitors on the "Clash of Trades" show that premiered April 20 on YouTube.
Project MFG created the reality-style show as a way to not only change the perception of skilled trades but to highlight some of the high-tech work happening in the U.S. manufacturing industry. The project — a partnership of industry leaders, education officials and even members of the U.S. Department of Defense — is on a mission to alter the mindset of manufacturing and lure more young people in the profession.
In March, the DCC students competed in a two-day challenge with a film crew recording every detail on the Danville campus. The local trio — along with three other teams from across the country — made it to the national stage, virtually in the COVID-19 era. The challenged mirrored real-world skills in advanced manufacturing.
"I think this is an excellent challenge for students in advanced manufacturing programs that is unlike any other competition that I know of," Jeremiah Williams, the director of integrated machining technology at DCC, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "The skills that these teams must possess is significantly greater than for any other skilled trades competitions in the country."
As director of the program, Williams also is a teacher. He selected two of his students — Oswald and Smith — for the Project MFG competition. Carter was tapped by instructor John Keatts to serve as the welder in the competition.
In the show, teams had to build a metal trophy with three components: a stand, midsection and a spinning sphere on top. That globe proved to be the most challenging part to all four teams.
They had 16 hours on the clock to compete the project using welding and precision machining. They also were judged on costs, sometimes an all-important factor in real-world industry challenges.
The costs came with an option to purchase of a second laptop. The DCC spent money on the extra computer that helped give them an edge and win kudos from the judges, who oversaw the competition from the March recordings.
"Many individuals in industry go an entire career without the skills or understanding of how to accomplish the task given to these competitors," Williams told the Register & Bee. "This challenge not only tests a students skills on an individual level (welding and multi-axis machining) but it also tests their ability to communicate effectively and work with a team."
For the win, DCC will receive $35,000 via $20,000 in scholarships and $5,000 in prizes for the students.
The reality competition was started in part because studies indicate the manufacturing industry is experiencing "exponential change," Project MFG reports. The advent of new technologies aren't eliminating jobs as some have feared.
In fact, it's just the oppose. More jobs are being created leaving a skill gap in manufacturing. Project MFG said that gap could leave more than 2 million jobs unfilled if more members of the younger generation don't enter the skilled trade industry.