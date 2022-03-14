Watch now: In 'another important step in a line of many,' old mill coming down to make way for Danville casino

The walls of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield are tumbling down.

Demolition of the 617,000-square-foot structure visible from West Main Street began Monday morning and is expected to be complete in about six weeks, said David Deatherage, vice president with D.H. Griffin Companies in Greensboro, North Carolina.

D.H. Griffin is in charge of performing demolition and abatement and hazardous material removal. Materials at the site will be removed and recycled.

The finishing building is made of steel, concrete and brick.

The industrial site in Schoolfield covers about 85 acres and includes roughly 700,000 square feet of structures.

Demolition at the site began in September to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.

"This is another important step in a line of many that will make room for Caesars Virginia," said Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Robert Jarrett, referring to the demolition work on the finishing building.

There are 26 machines being operated at the site to make way for the casino, Deatherage said.

Work has included digging at concrete foundations and footings, with foundations 20-25 feet into the ground, Deatherage said.

"This is a big site," Deatherage said from the passenger side of a company pick-up truck while keeping an eye on the building's demolition. "It's a lot of concrete."

The demolition with a crane and wrecking ball will be done by "flip-flopping corner to corner," he said.

At the site at around 10 a.m. Monday, arm of the crane moved with precision, positioning the ball against a concrete corner column before maneuvering the dangling ball back and swinging it into the material.

The ball pulverized the material, sending dust and debris to the ground.

The crane's operator also used controls to pull the dangling ball up toward the high end of the arm before letting it drop and crash onto the building's floor to weaken its integrity.

Caesars office said in September it would take several months to completely demolish structures at the site.

“Full demolition will take seven to nine months based on knowledge of current conditions,” Mark Schlang, senior director of design and construction with Caesars Entertainment, said at the time.

The company is working on selecting a contractor for construction of the casino and looks forward to making an announcement soon, Jarrett told the Danville Register & Bee last week.

Plans include a $500 million destination resort casino, which is $100 million more than initially anticipated in the development agreement.

There will also be 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery, which is 200 more rooms than initially anticipated in the agreement, according to Caesars. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

Three iconic smokestacks — known as the Three Sisters — at the site will remain standing and become part of the casino project.

