Watch now: Record high gas prices in Dan River Region alter spending, traveling habits

For Tina Scarce, astronomical gas prices will likely force her and her family to forgo a summer trip.

“The kids want to go to the beach,” Scarce said while fueling up her vehicle at Sheetz on Riverside Drive on Thursday morning. “I don’t see that happening.”

A gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.39 at Sheetz that morning.

Scarce has also had to delay paying her rent and put a stop to eating out.

“I’m pretty much working to pay for my gas,” she said.

According to AAA, Thursday’s average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia was $4.45, the highest recorded. The nationwide average was $4.58, according to the group’s website.

The state’s average Thursday was $1.51 higher than a year ago, and 20 cents more than a week ago, according to AAA.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release Monday. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

In Danville, a gallon of gas at Valero on Piney Forest Road was at $4.45, while Hilltop Daytona offered it for $4.35 a gallon. At both Exxon and Marathon gas stations on Riverside Drive, prices were $4.39 a gallon.

No relief is in sight as prices at the pump were expected to climb this week, according to GasBuddy.

“Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, stated in a news release earlier this week.

Rising oil prices have led to the jump in gas prices, for the most part. Oil is still at more than $100 a barrel.

Though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to the latest rise in crude oil, prices were already increasing before the war.

Even before COVID-19, energy producers cut back on investment and less profitable projects under pressure from low prices and institutional shareholders demanding higher returns, a CNBC article pointed out Thursday.

Production was cut during the pandemic after demand for petroleum products plummeted.

But with economies reopened, manufacturing revived and people traveling again, demand has increased amid a tight oil market that began last fall, CNBC reported.

The Biden administration has called for increased oil production. However, oil companies are reluctant to drill after pledging capital discipline to shareholders. Also, executives say that even if they wanted to pump more they simply can’t, citing labor shortages and rising prices for parts and raw materials, CNBC reported.

In addition, refining capacity to convert crude oil into petroleum products for use by consumers and businesses is constrained, CNBC reported. Also, Russian petroleum product exports are being hit by sanctions, according to CNBC.

All of the above factors have led to the increase in prices.

Over at Walmart Neighborhood Market gas station in Danville, Blairs resident Hubert Bennett said he noticed a 23-cent increase in Walmart’s gas since Wednesday — from $4.02 a gallon to $4.25 on Thursday.

“It’s terrible,” Bennett said, adding that his monthly spending on gas has doubled.

Danville resident Sidney Fitzgerald seemed to be taking the situation more in stride.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Maybe things will ease.”

However, prices have affected the way he travels.

“We’re taking public transportation and flying,” Fitzgerald said.

But he does plan to drive to Virginia Beach with his wife to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, he said.

Back over at Sheetz, Chatham resident Lakendell Sanders was putting a cheaper FlexFuel gas into his employer’s vehicle from New Beginnings Transport Inc.

“It’s killing us,” Sanders said of surging gas prices.

As a result, he is venturing out less.

“You only go where you need to go,” Sanders said.

He had planned to drive to New Orleans, but will take a different mode of transportation due to gas prices.

“I was going to drive, now I’m going to fly,” Sanders said.

For Sanders, traveling to other places is as essential as food, even if both are more costly due to inflation.

“You need it,” he said. “It’s like food.”

