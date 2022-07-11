Watch now: Rental business recovers following shopping center fire in Danville

A Ballou Park business is picking itself right back up following an April fire that damaged its previous location and forced the rental company to move.

"We're trying to get it back together," Shanna Luck, store manager at ColorTyme, said during an interview at the business Monday morning.

The rental business offers appliances, furniture and other household items. Though the owner had to relocate the company, ColorTyme and its employees didn't have to move very far.

Previously located at 627 W. Main St. at Ballou Park Shopping Center next to Roses, ColorTyme is just several doors down at 657 W. Main St. at the shopping center in a more visible spot.

Besides being easier to locate, the store also has more floor space — despite being smaller than ColorTyme's previous address. The business lost storage room and about 1,000 square feet overall but gained more area for displaying its beds, sofas, lamps, televisions, washers, dryers and other products.

"We actually have more [items] out here than what we had before," Luck said, adding that the store has sold a lot of products the last couple of weeks.

The rent-to-own store is also building its number of customer accounts back up, she said. ColorTyme had nearly 600 accounts for customers renting items before the fire, but that figure dropped to 547 after the incident, Luck said. It is now back up to 581.

Plans for the new location include addition of storage and office space, a new coat of paint inside and new carpet, she said.

"We've still got a lot of buildout to do," Luck said, adding that she didn't know what will become of ColorTyme's former location.

The April 1 fire, which turned out to be arson, caused to the most severe damage to Roses, but three other businesses — Dollar General, ColorTyme and Charms — sustained smoke, heat and water damage also.

Charms has since relocated to Piney Forest Road, and Dollar General and Roses have not reopened, Luck said.

A juvenile set the fire at Roses while his or her mother shopped, Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill said in April. The juvenile then reported to employees they they smelled smoke, and was later taken into custody.

ColorTyme has been owned by Jeffrey Tepper for 22 years.

The store had six employees just before the fire, but now has four. The business is looking to hire a full-time sales manager and a part-time delivery driver, Luck said.

One of the employees who have stuck around said he wanted to keep working and help take the store further.

"I needed a job and was just ready to see ColorTyme grow," said 33-year-old Chris Dillard, who handles customer accounts for the business.

He calls customers who are behind on their payments and also helps with sales and deliveries.

"It's easy and I love dealing with the people," Dillard said.

Immediately following the fire a little more than three months ago, ColorTyme did not waste time returning to business. Luck spent the week after the fire working from Tepper's home, and Dillard knocked on customers' doors. Luck said she wanted to avoid drawing unemployment.

The business has been at its new location since the week after the fire. The owner pulled inventory from another store location in Lynchburg for the Danville store, Luck said.

Luck wants to get the word out that ColorTyme is back in business.

"To this day, a lot of people still don't know we're open," Luck said.

ColorTyme has been getting help from its sister store, Rent-A-Center on Riverside Drive.

"If they don't have something, they send customers to ColorTyme," Luck said.

ColorTyme is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and is closed Sundays.