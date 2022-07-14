Watch now: Schoolfield finishing building soon will be history; work on Danville casino set to begin next month

The former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield is nearing its end, as the structure slowly comes down during demolition.

Destruction of the building is to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino resort expected to open in 2024.

The old plant's removal will continue at least through this month, with cleanup likely extending through August, according to Caesar's Entertainment officials.

"The cleanup will not interfere with preparation for new building which we anticipate beginning next month," Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of development Robert Livingston said Wednesday evening.

Groundbreaking on the Caesars Virginia project is expected next month, he said.

"More details will be forthcoming, and soon," Livingston said.

Demolition of the 617,000-square-foot finishing building began in March.

D.H. Griffin is in charge of performing demolition and abatement and hazardous material removal. Materials at the site will be removed and recycled.

The finishing building is made of steel, concrete and brick.

The industrial site in Schoolfield covers about 85 acres and includes roughly 700,000 square feet of structures.

Demolition at the former Dan River Inc. site began in September to make way for the casino.

The demolition with a crane and wrecking ball has been performed by flip-flopping corner to corner.

Whiting-Turner is the contractor that will build the Caesars Virginia casino resort.

The firm, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, since 1909, has also built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

Plans include a $500 million destination resort casino, which is $100 million more than initially anticipated in the development agreement.

There will also be 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery, which is 200 more rooms than initially anticipated in the agreement, according to Caesars. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

Three iconic smokestacks — known as the Three Sisters — at the site will remain standing and become part of the casino project.