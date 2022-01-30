'We want a nightlife.' After creating Funky’s Bar Arcade in downtown Danville, couple planning other entertainment endeavors.

A new bar has opened in downtown Danville and is already making waves in the local nightlife scene.

Located on Lynn Street, Funky’s Bar Arcade melds two forms of fun into one: adult beverages and arcade games.

“I love the food, the atmosphere, the value," said patron Ed McAdam, who drove all the way from Chester to hang out with local friends at Funky’s recently. "It’s a great place for people to just come, be themselves, meet other neighbors and have a good time in a great environment.”

Funky’s is the vision of John and Kristina Grothe who also own 716 Wings on Piney Forest Road. The couple sees themselves as serial entrepreneurs and have a vision for expanding nightlife and entertainment offerings throughout the River District.

“We’re trying to work on a comedy club and private bourbon bar,” John Grothe said. This proposed venue would cater to high-end bourbon fans looking for an exclusive experience that includes live entertainment. They also would like to open a gay club in downtown Danville.

“We want to be the cornerstone of an entertainment district in the downtown area,” he said. Grothe believes his organization could launch both proposed establishments later this year.

The couple sees Funky’s Bar Arcade as a potential anchor business that would be instrumental in establishing their vision of an entertainment district locally. With its bright, neon colors, fun-focused environment, and diverse selection of beers and cocktails, the nightlife spot appears to have all the necessary elements to serve just such a function.

One innovative feature at Funky’s is the “beer wall” which allows customers to pour their own brews into frozen glasses — easing the burden on bartenders and reducing wait times for themselves. Patrons can purchase a card which interfaces with the touchscreen system along the wall, and use this to pour their own brews. The cards automatically stop working and require a digital refill after 32 ounces have been poured. That helps to give bartenders the opportunity to control for over-indulgence.

“So, how the beer wall works is, we have 12 different taps up there, we have cold mugs, and we got a couple of domestics up there, but we got a lot craft beer," explained bartender Grant Strange. "So, you get a card from the bar, and then we’ll start a ticket from there, then as soon as you go up there, you’re good to go to pour your own beer.”

John Grothe noted Funky’s and 716 Wings run their own delivery system through Door Dash, and that they are one of the only local establishments that deliver bottled beer through this service — in addition to food.

But perhaps the most charming feature of Funky’s Bar Arcade is that the Grothes run it as a family business. Three out of the Grothe’s five children work at Funky’s, as does their daughter-in-law and one son-in-law as well. Son David and his wife, Heather, manage 716 Wings, and son Brandon is the bar manager for Funky’s.

“And our family extends to our employees as well,” Kristina noted, describing the warm atmosphere they foster among staff, whether related or not.

Kitchen manager Logan Pierce said this atmosphere is one of the main benefits of working at Funky’s.

“It’s a family environment, and you get a local crowd, which is awesome," Pierce said when discussing his favorite parts of working at the bar arcade. "New faces, a really good vibe.”

John and Kristina hope to one day turn their businesses over to their children as a legacy to secure their futures. In the long-term, they see adding a container park business and a commissary for food trucks here in Danville.

While the Grothes do anticipate spillover from the development of the new casino will translate into more emphasis on developing entertainment businesses locally — as well as more consumer demand — they believe it is important recreational needs of the local population do not not fall to the wayside. John Grothe urges city leaders to prioritize development projects for locally focused entertainment outlets prior to the completion of the Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.

“How about the people who live here now," he said, noting, however, local leaders have been incredibly supportive of Funky’s and their other proposed businesses to this point. "We need and want things to do here now, and we want a nightlife.”

Funky’s Bar Arcade is located at 315 Lynn St. in the former Lynn Street Market in downtown Danville. The business is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.