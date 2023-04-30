Caesars Virginia hasn’t even opened its doors yet, but visitors are already checking out the Schoolfield area where the casino resort is being built and a temporary gaming facility is set to take its first bets in just two weeks.

The Danville Register & Bee talked to several business owners — and a few residents — about the upcoming temporary casino that opens May 15 and the traffic it will bring to what had been an overlooked part of town after the closing of Dan River Inc. in 2006.

Two businesses on West Main Street across from the former Dan River Inc. site where the casino will operate have seen an increase in customer volume over the past few months.

Anne Mason, an owner at Foxglove Clothing, called the upcoming casino opening “wonderful” and credited Caesars’ attraction with driving up sales during the Christmas holidays.

“I think it’s wonderful to see new people and the growth of the city,” Mason said during an interview at the store Thursday. “People think it’s open and they come to town.”

Out-of-towners with Caesars memberships from frequenting the company’s other locations have been coming to the area, she said.

“It’s amazing the people that have come because of curiosity,” she said.

Johnny Shutts, an owner at The Schoolfield Restaurant next door, is excited about the Caesars Virginia project. He and his employees have experienced more hectic evenings due to a surge in the number of dinner customers.

But he does have one concern.

“I’m a little fearful due to the amount of business coming through and not being prepared with enough employees,” Shutts said.

He has 11 employees at his restaurant but hopes to have about 20-25 workers to meet the anticipated spike in business traffic.

“I’m hiring more,” he said.

Schoolfield Restaurant, which started in 2016 and is open only for dinner, will extend its hours to include lunch on Thursdays and Fridays beginning May 4.

He also plans to set up a concession stand and picnic tables outside next week for lunch.

He’ll sell red hot dogs as a tradition to keep the memory of the former Schoolfield Lunch restaurant alive. The iconic eatery, which closed in January 2010, was located where Shutts’ business is now and was an institution for Dan River workers and other city residents.

Some not happy

However, not all business owners along the West Main Street corridor in Schoolfield are thrilled at the coming influx of casino customers.

“I’m not happy about it at all,” said Brenda Townsend, owner at Alterations by Brenda just south of the Bishop Road/West Main intersection where the temporary casino is located. “The traffic is terrible. It’s going to be worse.”

Townsend, who has had her business for 14 years, plans to close it next year.

“I’m glad I’m retiring next year,” she said.

Cathy Allen, manager at Family Haircuts across from Hardee’s on West Main Street in Schoolfield, also expressed concerns about traffic.

“I feel like it would bring more business, but I stay so busy as it is,” said Allen, whose small establishment has few parking spaces and sits close to the road. “I hope it doesn’t hurt customers being able to get in. I’ll have to wait and see.”

A casino traffic impact study conducted by EPR, PC in Charlottesville in 2020 and completed in early 2021 found that the existing transportation network in Schoolfield can handle a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site.

Roundabouts and other improvements could be made at intersections to deal with increased traffic, the study found.

The study focused on the intersections at Memorial Drive and West Main Street, as well Memorial Drive’s intersections at Bishop Road, Piedmont Drive and Park Avenue. It also looked at West Main Street’s intersections at Bishop Road, Wood Avenue and Park Avenue.

A casino at Schoolfield can be expected to bring 1,651 “new external trips” to the site during peak afternoon and evening hours when the resort is full or during events, according to the report.

External trips are those that result in vehicle trips to and from the site.

But Allen, initially a supporter of the casino that Danville voters approved in November 2020, now has her doubts.

“The unknown is what’s scary,” Allen said. “There’s so much we don’t know about it.”

Watching the progress

Over on Oak Ridge Avenue, a residential street that runs parallel to Bishop Road across from the casino property, residents can hear and catch glimpses of construction equipment in action from their front porches.

“I’m OK with it,” said 70-year-old Oak Ridge Avenue resident Sandra Thomas. “It’s going to happen anyway.”

Thomas, who’s lived along the street for three years, said the traffic has not bothered her.

Next-door neighbor Jo Ann Hundley-Wright, 80, said she had mixed emotions about the casino coming to her community. Her great-grandparents rented the house she lives in when they worked for Dan River Inc., which had been in operations in Danville from 1882 until it shut down about 17 years ago.

“It’s always been home to me,” she said. “I’m not going to let the casino bother me. I don’t plan to leave.”

But 84-year-old Shirley Cook takes issue with having Caesars Virginia nearby.

“I do not like the casino being that close to my house,” Cook said, adding that she does not want the traffic and added people that will come along with it.

Casino patrons will just gamble away money that should go toward feeding their families, said Cook, who has lived on Oak Ridge Avenue for 22 years.

“Danville is supposed to be the city of churches.”

Betting on business

The developer who owns the property along West Main where Foxglove and The Schoolfield Restaurant are located, welcomes the casino and expects the casino to be lucrative for those two establishments and attract more businesses to that part of the city.

“I’m expecting it to be very lucrative for Foxglove, Schoolfield Restaurant and the new businesses that will be opening over the next couple of years in Schoolfield,” said Ed Walker, who is also owner of The Bee hotel in downtown Danville.

As for The Bee, general manager Madison Eades said the hotel is prepared for the guests that the casino will bring.

“Our team members at The Bee are excited to welcome guests visiting the Danville Casino [the name of the temporary casino] and are fully prepared to offer excellent hospitality and warm welcomes,” Eades said. “We are fully staffed and excited for the busy season to continue.”

Casino patrons who spend their nights at the hotel will also be able to enjoy local boutiques, shops and restaurants in the River District downtown, she added.

Also, the anticipated tax revenues generated by the casino will provide more money for city schools and public services, Walker and Shutts said.

“If that money is used properly, the way it’s supposed to be spent, for schools and streets, this will be just a booming community,” Shutts said.

Walker agreed.

“I’m excited about the positive effects of new tax revenue to facilitate and accelerate investment in schools and public services,” he said.

In addition, the temporary casino will be a good interim step to “accelerate the community’s learning curve and help us all be better prepared for the opening of the permanent Caesars.” Walker said.

The permanent Caesars Virginia casino is slated to open in late 2024.

‘Economic growth’

Rose Shields, owner at Linden Rose Boutique in Schoolfield, looks forward to the increased walk-by traffic the casino will generate, as well as the boost to the local economy.

“It’s going to bring outside people into town and bring outside moneys that we need,” said Shields said, whose business is located just south of the Bishop Road/West Main Street intersection.

While she’s not a gambler, she said she is curious and will go see what the casino looks like inside “and get a feel for it.”

“It will bring economic growth,” she said.

However, like Allen, Shields is concerned about how the casino will affect parking.

“We’re limited on parking as it is in our area,” Shields said.

Townsend also pointed to the parking issue for her business.

“My customers already don’t have anywhere to park,” Townsend said.

The permanent Caesars Virginia project’s plans include a destination resort casino with a 500-room hotel.

The $650 million casino project will feature more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook.

In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The resort is slated to open in late 2024.