Work begins to remove finishing building at Schoolfield, making way for Danville's new casino

Work has begun to prepare for the removal of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino at Schoolfield.

Hazardous materials abatement is underway for the building and will continue through early March, Robert Livingston, Caesars Entertainment senior vice president for development told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

“The structure will then be clear for removal, with an estimated timeline into early summer,” he said.

The abatement process involves several mechanical demolition processes, he said. Abatement is the safe removal — or encapsulation — of hazardous materials, such as asbestos, lead and other harmful substances, from a structure in a way that they no longer pose a public health threat.

Getting rid of the hazards will be done in a way “providing the highest degree of safety and comply with all governing regulations,” Livingston said.

The work is being performed by Demolition & Asbestos Removal Inc. (DARI), which is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Building material deemed appropriate will be crushed and reused on site where possible, with some brick targeted to be recycled and used in landscape areas, he said.

Caesars Virginia issued a request for proposals for construction of its upcoming casino and hotel resort last month.

Bids are due early this month and the goal is to select a general contractor for the project by the end of the month, Livingston said in December.

The goal is to mobilize the contractor on site in the spring, with construction on the new buildings — including the hotel towers — to start soon thereafter.

“We will be looking for a contractor with the capacity to mobilize quickly to get this project underway in the spring,” Livingston told City Council on Dec. 7.

Construction including demolition and abatement at the old mill site started in September to get the property ready for new construction, Livingston said.

The date for the groundbreaking for the casino’s construction will depend on mobilization of the general contractor and the weather, he said.

Demolition of the finishing building will not slow down the project, he said last month.

“Construction will begin in other areas of the site, so debris removal and crushing will take place simultaneously with the new construction,” Livingston said.

Plans include a $500 million destination resort casino.

There will also be 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There also will be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

