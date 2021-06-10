Lynchburg dealership purchases Danville's Barkhouser Ford

Apple Ford, of Lynchburg, has purchased Danville’s Barkhouser dealership.

The transaction was made official June 3.

The new owners — Darryl and Nancy Huften — will keep the original Danville sales and service team, a news released stated.

Darryl Huften will serve as the Danville dealer, while his wife, Nancy, will be the Lynchburg dealer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are thrilled to lay roots in Danville and continue the family-owned legacy established by the Barkhouser family,” the couple said in a statement. “While the name is changing to Apple Ford, the familiar faces that made this business what it was for decades will remain.”

Barkhouser was founded 63 years ago.

“Barkhouser Ford Lincoln has been a huge part of our family for three generations,” said James Barkhouser, son of Richard Barkhouser, who founded the dealership.

Benjy Powell, who’s been at Barkhouser for 28 years, will continue as general manager.

“This couldn’t be a better union because both stores have many similarities — one owner, one dealership, strong sense of community,” Powell said.