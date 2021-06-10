 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg dealership purchases Danville's Barkhouser Ford
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Lynchburg dealership purchases Danville's Barkhouser Ford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Huften

After purchasing Barkhouser Ford, Darryl Huften will serve as the Danville dealer, while his wife, Nancy, will be the Lynchburg dealer.

 Provided

Apple Ford, of Lynchburg, has purchased Danville’s Barkhouser dealership.

The transaction was made official June 3.

The new owners — Darryl and Nancy Huften — will keep the original Danville sales and service team, a news released stated.

Darryl Huften will serve as the Danville dealer, while his wife, Nancy, will be the Lynchburg dealer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are thrilled to lay roots in Danville and continue the family-owned legacy established by the Barkhouser family,” the couple said in a statement. “While the name is changing to Apple Ford, the familiar faces that made this business what it was for decades will remain.”

Barkhouser was founded 63 years ago.

“Barkhouser Ford Lincoln has been a huge part of our family for three generations,” said James Barkhouser, son of Richard Barkhouser, who founded the dealership.

Benjy Powell, who’s been at Barkhouser for 28 years, will continue as general manager.

“This couldn’t be a better union because both stores have many similarities — one owner, one dealership, strong sense of community,” Powell said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should know your parents' retirement plans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert