Micro Blenders project in Gretna expected to be delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic

The Pittsylvania County Economic Development Committee received updates Tuesday on four projects throughout the county that are in different stages of action or inaction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief among the updates was that Micro Blenders Inc. has delayed its Gretna project for three to five years, said Susan McCulloch, the county’s economic project manager.

Micro Blenders is an additive feed manufacturer based in Pennsylvania. It agreed to a Pittsylvania County presence in 2018. Because of the pandemic, McCulloch said the company is directing most of its current efforts to maintaining its operations in its home state.

“We understand their position,” McCulloch said. “We want them to come when they’re ready and when they’re feeling strong enough to come.”

Micro Blenders owns the former Techma building in Gretna, and a different company — Sensata, a supplier of electronic controls like circuit breakers — is leasing space in that facility for the time being, which McCulloch said was better than the alternative of an empty site.