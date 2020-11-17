Micro Blenders project in Gretna expected to be delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic

The Pittsylvania County Economic Development Committee received updates Tuesday on four projects throughout the county that are in different stages of action or inaction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among the updates was that Micro Blenders Inc. has delayed its Gretna project for three to five years, said Susan McCulloch, the county’s economic project manager.
Micro Blenders is an additive feed manufacturer based in Pennsylvania. It agreed to a Pittsylvania County presence in 2018. Because of the pandemic, McCulloch said the company is directing most of its current efforts to maintaining its operations in its home state.
“We understand their position,” McCulloch said. “We want them to come when they’re ready and when they’re feeling strong enough to come.”
Micro Blenders owns the former Techma building in Gretna, and a different company — Sensata, a supplier of electronic controls like circuit breakers — is leasing space in that facility for the time being, which McCulloch said was better than the alternative of an empty site.
“They own the building, they’re paying taxes on the building, but they’re not here yet,” McCulloch said of Micro Blenders, which had originally planned on an investment of $3.5 million and 15 jobs at the 90,000-square-foot building on Va. 40 in Gretna.
The outlook is more promising, however, for development projects from AeroFarms, Staunton River Plastics and Panaceutics.
AeroFarms has planned for a large indoor crop farming facility in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County. Due to a delay brought on by the pandemic, AeroFarms has rebid its building construction, which has resulted in a significant drop in cost, McCulloch reported.
AeroFarms, she said, still plans on a groundbreaking shortly after the first quarter of 2021 ends.
Staunton River Plastics could see a symbolic groundbreaking in December on a 250,000-square-foot plant in Hurt with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.
“We’re happy that they’re looking at [the first quarter of] 2021 instead of later in the year,” McCulloch said of AeroFarms and Staunton River Plastics. “Overall, despite the pandemic slowing things down, they’ve done really well. There’s a delay, but they’re not too far off the timeline.”
The Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority owns the Panaceutics facility in the Ringgold East Industrial Park, and McCulloch reported that the pharmaceuticals company is up to date on lease payments. Similarly, the IDA purchased $395,000 in manufacturing equipment to lease back to Panaceutics, and the company is current on those payments, as well.
McCulloch said there are currently 17 employees based in Ringgold and that the company is actively hiring. Much of the equipment has been installed, and Panaceutics is accepting orders while also in the process of planning a ribbon cutting.
