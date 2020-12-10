Millennial Money: 10 money insights distilled over 25 years

5. BUDGETING IS OVERRATED

There, I said it. But if you're not going to create a household budget, at least regularly examine your past spending and categorize it. Financial websites and apps can help. Money leaks will be obvious, as will ideas for intentional spending.

6. THE LEDGER HAS TWO SIDES

You can't out-earn dumb spending and you can't nickel-and-dime your way to prosperity. When it comes to money management, you have income and outgo. The rest is just details. On the other hand, it really helps to know some details.

7. TIME-FOR-MONEY IS A FAIL

Most people cannot get ahead solely by trading their time for money at a job. Instead, your money needs to make its own money. You can't do that with minuscule bank interest anymore, so it means investing.

8. WHERE CREDIT'S DUE

In 1995, you couldn't even look up your credit score or see your credit reports. Now, you can and should. Poor credit means you could be denied for not only a loan or credit card but also for a job or an account with the electric company to turn the lights on.

9. RIDE TO PROSPERITY