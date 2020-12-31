Millennial Money: 3 vague financial resolutions to avoid

A more specific goal would be to say that you want to retire at age 65 without compromising your current lifestyle, Rogers says.

Using that as your guideline, you'll have an idea of how much money you need in retirement and can take steps to work toward that target.

So in 2021, your retirement resolution may actually be along the lines of: Organize my financial documents. Set up a balance sheet and income statement to track my spending and saving. Commit to a long-term savings rate.

If you follow through with these and other actionable steps, you'll be on track for your ultimate goal.

GOALS ASIDE, MAKE A PLAN

Any financial resolution can be good or bad, depending on if you have a proper plan to execute it, according to Kyle Hill, CFP, owner of Hill-Top Financial Planning, LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Buying a house, getting a new-to-you car or even getting out of debt — these are all great goals," Hill says. "But if you don't have a plan for achieving those, I think that's where you can kind of get into trouble."

Rogers says a reliable way to get where you want to go is to look in the rearview mirror first.