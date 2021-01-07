Millennial Money: How to nail a no-spend month

Start by defining your discretionary expenses, known as "wants." For many of us, those include restaurant dinners, alcohol or frivolous online shopping. Leo Marte, a certified financial planner based in Huntersville, North Carolina, suggests using a budgeting app to easily identify your nonessential spending categories. Then, pick which ones to pause.

Next, choose a time frame. A no-spend challenge can last a full calendar month, 30 days, four weeks or whatever period you prefer. Some people schedule a "Frugal February" because it's the shortest month. If that still seems too long, start with a week and see how it goes.

KNOW YOUR MOTIVATION

Before diving into a no-spend month, really think about what you're trying to achieve, says Kristin Larsen, who runs the blog Believe in a Budget. Are you planning to pay down holiday debt or student loans? Do you want to start an emergency fund or save for a trip?

"If you're just doing a no-spend month because it's fashionable or because you thought it was a nice idea and somebody shared it with you on social media, you're not going to stick with it," Marte says.

Attaching a specific goal can create a stronger emotional connection and inspire you to carry on.

FIND A SUPPORT SYSTEM