More apartments coming to Danville's River District

Like the other properties Davis has sold to them in the past, the building is multi-storied with wooden floors, Davis said.

"They were not conducive to the type of work we're doing now," Davis said.

The Craghead Street location is four stories and 68,000 square feet. The units will be about 600 to 1,000 square feet each, have two to three bedrooms and will rent at about $900 to $1,200 per month, Shifflett said. The rent will cover utilities, internet and cable.

The project also will include about 1,100 square feet of commercial space.

The apartments will have a modern look in a building that was constructed in the late 19th or early 20th century, Shifflett said.

"We like to have the juxtaposition of modern and historic," he said.

As for what type of business would go into the commercial space, "we're open to all kinds. It would be neat to have a restaurant there," Shifflett said.

Davis expressed amazement at Shifflett's and Fickenscher's projects.

"I'm a bit astounded that there is enough population in the area to fill up these buildings," Davis said. "But at the same time, you can't knock success. We are fine with what they want to do here."

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.