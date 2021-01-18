More apartments coming to Danville's River District

The developers behind past residential projects downtown plan to convert 618 Craghead St. into 88 apartments.
Garrett Shifflett and Ross Fickenscher, who brought Pemberton Lofts, The Continental, Ballad Brewing and other projects to the River District, hope to have the project complete in May or June 2022.
"We have other apartments in that area," Shifflett told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday. "We love Danville, we love the historic River District."
The River District Design Commission, through a 5-0 vote, approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project during its meeting Thursday.
Richmond-based Aoss Ventures, owned by Shifflett and Fickenscher, is the contractor performing design and development of the project. Solex Architecture is the architect.
The owner who sold the property to Shifflett and Fickenscher, George W. Davis III, is chairman of the commission. Davis abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
Davis has sold five properties to Shifflett and Fickenscher in the past.
His family's business, Davis Storage and Warehouse Inc., is currently at 618 Craghead St., which is at the corner of Deboe Street.
The business has been in existence since 1935. Davis said he sold the building — as well as 617 Lynn St., which is directly behind it — to Shifflett and Fickenscher because he wants to move Davis Storage to a single-story location with cement floors.
Like the other properties Davis has sold to them in the past, the building is multi-storied with wooden floors, Davis said.
"They were not conducive to the type of work we're doing now," Davis said.
The Craghead Street location is four stories and 68,000 square feet. The units will be about 600 to 1,000 square feet each, have two to three bedrooms and will rent at about $900 to $1,200 per month, Shifflett said. The rent will cover utilities, internet and cable.
The project also will include about 1,100 square feet of commercial space.
The apartments will have a modern look in a building that was constructed in the late 19th or early 20th century, Shifflett said.
"We like to have the juxtaposition of modern and historic," he said.
As for what type of business would go into the commercial space, "we're open to all kinds. It would be neat to have a restaurant there," Shifflett said.
Davis expressed amazement at Shifflett's and Fickenscher's projects.
"I'm a bit astounded that there is enough population in the area to fill up these buildings," Davis said. "But at the same time, you can't knock success. We are fine with what they want to do here."