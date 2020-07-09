More solar projects seeking approval as Pittsylvania County leaders weigh taxing options

The decision between the two taxation models is a complicated one that depends on a wide range of factors, including the locality's tax rates and the size of the solar projects that come to the locality. The rates would likely be very similar in the beginning, said Joe Lerch, director of local government policy for the Virginia Association of Counties, but the revenue sharing would remain flat while the machinery and tool tax would decrease over time as the value of the equipment depreciated.

“It’s a lot of moving parts," Lerch said.

If Pittsylvania County leadership elects the revenue sharing option, they would have to hold a public hearing before changing the ordinance, and it would not apply to any of the projects with already-submitted applications, including several in the past few months. Two new utility-scale projects totaling 210 megawatts — enough to power roughly 50,400 homes — are working their way through the permitting process right now.

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission sent a 60-megawatt project to the board of supervisors for rezoning. If the zoning is approved by the supervisors, it will then have to go back before the planning commission and the board of zoning appeals to obtain a special use permit.